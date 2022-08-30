Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay September 17 and 18
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay returns Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 featuring a parade with the theme, "Life is a Circus, Enjoy the Show." The Coos Bay Downtown Association says it is looking for parade participants, parade judges and prizes...
KCBY
Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
KCBY
Miss Oregon High School America prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
KCBY
School resource officer added to South Umpqua School District
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The South Umpqua School District has named Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian as the district's school resource officer (SRO). Deputy Vian will begin his full-time assignment on September 6, says the district. His office and primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he also plans to be a regular presence at the district’s five campuses. He will also attend school events and activities as time allows.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBY
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
KCBY
Non-profit needs help funding youth soccer players' fall season
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Youth Sports makes a call to the public to help get children out on the field for fall soccer season. The non-profit is home to more than a thousand young athletes across the county and has already sponsored 40 athletes ahead of the kick-off of the 2022 season.
KCBY
Labor Day traffic delays near Reedsport and Winchester Bay
The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising the communities of Reedsport and Winchester Bay to expect traffic congestion and delays through Labor Day weekend. In recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport to Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are heading home. ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Comments / 0