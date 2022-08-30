DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The South Umpqua School District has named Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian as the district's school resource officer (SRO). Deputy Vian will begin his full-time assignment on September 6, says the district. His office and primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he also plans to be a regular presence at the district’s five campuses. He will also attend school events and activities as time allows.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO