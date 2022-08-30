Read full article on original website
Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
$200M investment in Illinois water infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced it is investing more than $200 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments. The funding comes from the state revolving fund which provided loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects across the state.
IDOT is hiring winter workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
Illinois Law Enforcement faces recruitment issues
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is amid a law enforcement shortage. Officials say it is not just an issue in the Land of Lincoln, but nationwide. Illinois police officers are looking to recruit as many officers as they can since many departments are seeing a decline in officers. “With...
MoDOT hiring snowplow operators
MISSOURI (KHQA) — The Missouri Department of Transportation, MoDOT, is looking for Winter Weather Warriors to keep the highways cleared when the snow starts falling this winter. Right now, MoDOT has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open throughout the state. Salaries start at $17.55 per...
Illinois urges residents to get updated COVID-19 booster
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the new shots this week. In the past week, Illinois has reported 26,127 new confirmed and probable cases...
Labor Day weekend boating safety tips
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Lake of the Ozarks accounts for nearly half of all boating accidents across the state. Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council co-chair Bob May said there’s a high number of accidents because of the dense population at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Newly formulated COVID vaccines coming soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The BA.5 COVID variant, also known as the Omicron variant, continues to be the variant with the highest infection rate, infecting 9 out of 10 persons who test positive for COVID-19 according to CDC estimates. The new booster shot hopes to change that. "We view...
Fort Madison Marina sees great progress in project
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — The Fort Madison marina is well on schedule and has many in the community excited for what it will bring to the city. "One thing is, it is exciting. We're getting there. The other end is, we're not there." The Fort Madison Marina project...
$700,000 in funding for energy bill assistance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Requests for utility assistance are rising as fast as bills, and one local organization is offering help. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has about $700,000 in funding available to help qualifying residents of 12 Missouri counties with their energy costs. A recent study...
Northeast Missouri woman and child injured in Wednesday morning crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman and child were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Knox County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route K, about 1.5 miles east of Baring, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a...
Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis helps United Way's campaign kickoff
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club helped with the kickoff campaign for the 2022-2023 United Way of the Mark Twain Area with a donation of $500 to go toward the agency's $370,000 goal. The funds raised during the campaign are invested back in local organizations...
1 man dead, 1 injured in rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Brashear, Mo., man was killed and another man was injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road and overturned. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. The...
Person brandishing gun near school in Hannibal prompted lockdown
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — St. John's Lutheran School in Hannibal went on lockdown on Friday. That after someone brandished a firearm near the school grounds, which prompted the Hannibal Police Department to enact the safety procedure. The incident did not happen on school grounds. Police told KHQA News that...
Updated NIL guidelines change the game for Iowa high school athletes
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — High school athletes in Iowa can now be compensated for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness. Some say there are too many negatives, while others see the many positives. "If this is something that is going to benefit our kids, then, I don't...
Missouri's Secretary of State addresses backlash of Senate Bill 775
Jefferson City — Senate Bill 775 went into effect on August 28, 2022. The bill is part of a broad effort by Missouri’s legislators to address child trafficking, sexual assault, and other related crimes in the Show Me State. The punishment for violating the law is punishable by...
