Gregory Allen Clark
NORTH MANCHESTER – Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Gregory was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County, to Harold “Sparky” and Lois Hetler Clark. Greg married Wanda Wireman King in 1975. Family and friends may...
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, of Oswego, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born in Anderson, on Dec. 11, 1941, to the late William C. and Laura Rarick Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in Tucson, Ariz., in 1964. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
Stanley D. Estes
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. He was born July 23, 1952, in Whitley County, to Raymond and Fay Estes. On Aug. 12, 1975, he married Susan Price. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2000 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw, is entrusted with Stanley’s care. The visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service.
Winona Park Fundraiser Set For Sept. 17
Winona Lake Limitless Park will be having a Nelson’s chicken fundraiser on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JB’s parking lot, 2101 E. Center St., Warsaw. Pre-orders must be collected by 1 p.m. Cost is $9 per half. Pit-tatoes are available for $4. To reserve tickets, call 574-267-2310 or email parkdept@winonalake.net. All proceeds benefit the final phases of the park. For more information, visit www.winonalake.net.
City Awards CR 200S Sewer Project To Warsaw Company
The CR 200S sewer expansion and lift station project was awarded to G & G Hauling & Excavating on Friday by the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety. Bids were opened Aug. 19. The base bid from G & G Hauling & Excavating, Warsaw, was $1,314,780.46, while the base bid from HRP Construction, South Bend, was $1,483,820.
Contract Approved, Check Received For Center Lake Pavilion Renovation
Around August in 2023, Center Lake Pavilion will have a new look and a possible new name. After the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved the contract with CME Corp. for the pavilion renovations Friday, Zimmer Biomet Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility Adam Griner presented a $2 million check from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation to Clerk-Treasurer Lynne Christiansen for the project.
Wooldridge Receives 94-Year Prison Sentence For December 2020 Murder
A Nappanee woman received a 94-year prison sentence after murdering a Warsaw man and attacking two others. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was found guilty in an August jury trial of murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Alcohol Tobacco Commission Approves Number Of Permit Renewals
Thirteen alcohol permits received approval for renewal from the local Alcohol Tobacco Commission Thursday, including one that had been continued several times due to the death of the license holder. The Kosciusko County commission is a recommending body to the state board which gives final approval on all permits. At...
Public Occurrences 09.03.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 7:51 a.m. Thursday - Carl Lee Jackson, 38, Fort Wayne, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 9:17 a.m. Thursday - Joshua Bryan Puckett, 38, of 8556 S. Yellow View Lane, Claypool, arrested...
Tiger Gridders Put On 70-0 Clinic For Youth Grid Guests
WARSAW – The future of Tiger football, in the form of a halftime parade Friday night among the three levels of the Young Tiger football organization’s 8-, 10-, and 12-year-old groups, was apropos for Warsaw’s Northern Lakes Conference opening 70-0 win over the Plymouth Rockies at Fisher Field.
Goshen Holds Off Wawasee In Rivalry Game
SYRACUSE — Wawasee seized the momentum in the second half of a Northern Lakes Conference football game Friday, Sept. 2 at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors trailed Goshen 14-0 at halftime and roared back to within 21-18 in the second half before falling 28-18. Wawasee fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the NLC while Goshen moved to 1-2 and 1-0 and took the traveling War-Hawk Trophy.
Chip Shots: Dr. Seuss Trees, NLCs, NFTs, Bees...
I’ll share my view of my Sunday morning composition of this column (last Sunday, again? guilty). Did you notice Dr. Seuss-looking trunks two of my evergreens (thanks to the fine work of the home’s original owners)? I’ll also share my view of the 2022 high school football polls.
Heartline Offers Sponsorship Opportunities For Upcoming Fundraiser
WARSAW — Heartline Pregnancy Center’s annual Donut Dash 5K Run/Walk for Life will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Heartline invites area businesses to sponsor the event. Sponsors’ logos and promotional items will be featured throughout the event. The deadline to sponsor is September 12, 2022.
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/01
GOSHEN – Warsaw remains undefeated in the Northern Lakes Conference after defeating Goshen on the road Thursday, winning 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-8). The Tigers are now 9-3 this fall, 2-0 in the NLC. History was made in the match as senior Avery Hales dished out assist number 3,000 for...
2 Local Officers Are ‘Traffic Safety All-Stars’
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Kosciusko County officers received an award Thursday from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in 2021 in finding impaired drivers. They were among 62 police officers presented with the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from the ICJI for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement, according to a news release from the ICJI.
Tippy Valley Cruises Past Peru In Three Rivers Opener
AKRON – It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings won’t be complaining about much after stomping on Three Rivers Conference foe Peru 41-22 in the team’s conference opener. The Vikings are still undefeated this season at 3-0, and open up TRC play at 1-0. The game featured five touchdowns, three turnovers, double-digit penalties and two fourth down conversions, all in the first quarter. The fireworks started immediately when Peru’s Alex Smithers took the opening kickoff 75 yards to the house. Just fourteen seconds into the game, Valley found itself down a score.
