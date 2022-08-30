AKRON – It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings won’t be complaining about much after stomping on Three Rivers Conference foe Peru 41-22 in the team’s conference opener. The Vikings are still undefeated this season at 3-0, and open up TRC play at 1-0. The game featured five touchdowns, three turnovers, double-digit penalties and two fourth down conversions, all in the first quarter. The fireworks started immediately when Peru’s Alex Smithers took the opening kickoff 75 yards to the house. Just fourteen seconds into the game, Valley found itself down a score.

PERU, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO