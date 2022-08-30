Read full article on original website
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
Muskogee Public Schools Opening New $30M Football Stadium
Muskogee Public Schools is getting ready to open its new football stadium just in time for Friday night's home opener. The $30 million complex was approved by in a bond election two years ago. Muskogee will also unveil a commemorative coin that features both the Indian Bowl and the new...
Stillwater Medical Center Honors Grady Lambert After Fatal Crash During Cross-Country Run
The Stillwater Medical Center Foundation is holding a vigil in honor of Grady Lambert, 32, after a car crash involving the Stillwater native ended his journey across the United States. Lambert’s family said he is not expected to survive the crash, which occurred Sunday along FM 2575 east of Amarillo,...
Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage
The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
Del City Beats Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
Del City and Booker T. Washington faced off at SE Williams Stadium. The final came to 27-6 with Del City taking away the win.
Union Faces Off Against Broken Arrow In Classic Rematch
Our Tulsa Tech game of the week featured Union and Broken Arrow. The Tigers hosted the Redhawks. Both teams have one game under their belts. A rematch of a classic in last year's state semifinals, both offenses struggled to get going at first. But Union broke through with the final...
Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims
The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold
Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
Better Business Bureau: What To Do If You Don't Qualify For Student Loan Forgiveness
TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans will receive help on their student loans following President Biden's recent announcement. So what should you do if you don't qualify for forgiveness or will still have a balance to pay off? Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about some of the things all borrowers need to know.
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
--- Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said...
'Tulsa King' Wraps Up Production
The new Paramount+ series featuring Sylvester Stallone has finished production. Stallone posted a speech he gave to the cast and crew to his Instagram account yesterday, saying it was a long, difficult, exciting and mind-blowing production. Stallone stars as a mafia member who just got out of prison in Tulsa.
Oklahoma Man Wins $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Lottery
PRYOR, Okla. - One lucky Oklahoma man from Pryor won a massive prize from the Mega Millions lottery. He claimed a $1 million prize from his winning ticket.
Tulsa Dry Cleaner Washes Nonprofit’s Donated Clothes For Free After Mold Issue Discovered
A Tulsa nonprofit that gives away food, clothes and medical supplies recently found mold in its building in the rooms where clothing is stored. But a Tulsa dry cleaning service is stepping up and cleaning all the clothes that can be saved for free. Inside Christ for Humanity's building near...
Avem Health Partners Donates New Truck To Stroud Fire Department
The Stroud Fire Department has a new truck thanks to Avem Health Partners. The organization donated the $35,000 truck to the department to replace its last command vehicle which was lost in a wildfire in 2020. The City of Stroud fully equipped the truck with long and short-range radios, light...
Victory Christian Takes The Win Against Henryetta
Victory Christian looked to move to 2-0 while hosting Henryetta. With no score in the first, Judah Byrams punched it in from 5-yards out, but it was no good. Same score in the second, Alexander Savage rolls to his left, and found #15 for the touchdown. In the final, 42-6...
WATCH: OSU Cowboy Fans Gather To Celebrate Return Of College Football Season
College football season is returning to Oklahoma Thursday night as the Oklahoma State Cowboys host Central Michigan. News 9’s Jordan Dafnis joined OSU fans Thursday morning to celebrate the return of the season at the Boone Pickens Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m.
Silver Alert Still Active For 86-Year-Old From Broken Arrow
A silver alert was issued by police on Aug. 30 for 86-year-old Robert Mundine after he went missing in Broken Arrow. Investigators now have reason to believe that he may have been picked up by a passing vehicle sometime around 2:45 p.m. near 2100 East Omaha Street in Broken Arrow.
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20
A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
