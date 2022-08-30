The third annual Kurt Miller Tractor Drive will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The drive will leave from his childhood home, 8298 W. CR 600S, Claypool, and make its way through the country, traveling through Mentone before heading back south on CR 1150W. The route will wind its way back down the country roads of Kosciusko County before ending back at its starting point, according to a news release from Echoes of the Past.

MENTONE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO