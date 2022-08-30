Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, of Oswego, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born in Anderson, on Dec. 11, 1941, to the late William C. and Laura Rarick Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in Tucson, Ariz., in 1964. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
Times-Union Newspaper
Gregory Allen Clark
NORTH MANCHESTER – Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Gregory was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County, to Harold “Sparky” and Lois Hetler Clark. Greg married Wanda Wireman King in 1975. Family and friends may...
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret Louise Marshall
Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane Stowe Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. On July 7, 1949, she was married in Dayton,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Annette Marie Kindig
Annette Marie Sharpe Kindig, 82, of Warsaw, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Rochester on Oct. 5, 1939, the daughter of the late Lee M. and Zorah Ross Sharpe, and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57.
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past To Honor Kurt Miller
The third annual Kurt Miller Tractor Drive will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The drive will leave from his childhood home, 8298 W. CR 600S, Claypool, and make its way through the country, traveling through Mentone before heading back south on CR 1150W. The route will wind its way back down the country roads of Kosciusko County before ending back at its starting point, according to a news release from Echoes of the Past.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College To Host Nationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Liz Vice
WINONA LAKE – Grace College will host nationally acclaimed recording artist and musician Liz Vice for its annual Sibs Weekend concert on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Opening for Vice is the Indiana-based solo act Former Ruins (Levi Dylan Sikes). The concert will take place on Grace College’s campus on the lawn in front of Indy Hall. The free event is open to the public.
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
rv-pro.com
Duane Yoder Named CEO of ATC
ATC Trailers (ATC), a manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announces Duane Yoder as its new CEO. Serving as ATC’s chief operating officer for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden, who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in supply chain, manufacturing, sales and operations.
Times-Union Newspaper
Heartline Offers Sponsorship Opportunities For Upcoming Fundraiser
WARSAW — Heartline Pregnancy Center’s annual Donut Dash 5K Run/Walk for Life will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Heartline invites area businesses to sponsor the event. Sponsors’ logos and promotional items will be featured throughout the event. The deadline to sponsor is September 12, 2022.
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
22 WSBT
Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!
The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Park Fundraiser Set For Sept. 17
Winona Lake Limitless Park will be having a Nelson’s chicken fundraiser on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JB’s parking lot, 2101 E. Center St., Warsaw. Pre-orders must be collected by 1 p.m. Cost is $9 per half. Pit-tatoes are available for $4. To reserve tickets, call 574-267-2310 or email parkdept@winonalake.net. All proceeds benefit the final phases of the park. For more information, visit www.winonalake.net.
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
22 WSBT
Trumpet Challenge set to break World Record for the Rees Theatre Grand Reopening
Plymouth — Trumpeters of all skill levels, all ages, and all trumpet models are encouraged to register for the Trumpet Challenge. A challenge that is set to break the World Record for the most trumpeters playing during songs. This is an effort by members of the Marshall County community,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Contract Approved, Check Received For Center Lake Pavilion Renovation
Around August in 2023, Center Lake Pavilion will have a new look and a possible new name. After the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved the contract with CME Corp. for the pavilion renovations Friday, Zimmer Biomet Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility Adam Griner presented a $2 million check from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation to Clerk-Treasurer Lynne Christiansen for the project.
WNDU
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
