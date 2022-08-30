ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose

Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, of Oswego, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born in Anderson, on Dec. 11, 1941, to the late William C. and Laura Rarick Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in Tucson, Ariz., in 1964. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Gregory Allen Clark

NORTH MANCHESTER – Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Gregory was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County, to Harold “Sparky” and Lois Hetler Clark. Greg married Wanda Wireman King in 1975. Family and friends may...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Margaret Louise Marshall

Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane Stowe Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. On July 7, 1949, she was married in Dayton,...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Annette Marie Kindig

Annette Marie Sharpe Kindig, 82, of Warsaw, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Rochester on Oct. 5, 1939, the daughter of the late Lee M. and Zorah Ross Sharpe, and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Echoes Of The Past To Honor Kurt Miller

The third annual Kurt Miller Tractor Drive will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The drive will leave from his childhood home, 8298 W. CR 600S, Claypool, and make its way through the country, traveling through Mentone before heading back south on CR 1150W. The route will wind its way back down the country roads of Kosciusko County before ending back at its starting point, according to a news release from Echoes of the Past.
MENTONE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace College To Host Nationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Liz Vice

WINONA LAKE – Grace College will host nationally acclaimed recording artist and musician Liz Vice for its annual Sibs Weekend concert on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Opening for Vice is the Indiana-based solo act Former Ruins (Levi Dylan Sikes). The concert will take place on Grace College’s campus on the lawn in front of Indy Hall. The free event is open to the public.
WINONA LAKE, IN
rv-pro.com

Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally

Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
ELKHART, IN
rv-pro.com

Duane Yoder Named CEO of ATC

ATC Trailers (ATC), a manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announces Duane Yoder as its new CEO. Serving as ATC’s chief operating officer for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden, who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in supply chain, manufacturing, sales and operations.
NAPPANEE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Heartline Offers Sponsorship Opportunities For Upcoming Fundraiser

WARSAW — Heartline Pregnancy Center’s annual Donut Dash 5K Run/Walk for Life will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Heartline invites area businesses to sponsor the event. Sponsors’ logos and promotional items will be featured throughout the event. The deadline to sponsor is September 12, 2022.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!

The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Winona Park Fundraiser Set For Sept. 17

Winona Lake Limitless Park will be having a Nelson’s chicken fundraiser on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JB’s parking lot, 2101 E. Center St., Warsaw. Pre-orders must be collected by 1 p.m. Cost is $9 per half. Pit-tatoes are available for $4. To reserve tickets, call 574-267-2310 or email parkdept@winonalake.net. All proceeds benefit the final phases of the park. For more information, visit www.winonalake.net.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Tony Sacco's closes in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
GRANGER, IN
WANE-TV

Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
LIGONIER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Contract Approved, Check Received For Center Lake Pavilion Renovation

Around August in 2023, Center Lake Pavilion will have a new look and a possible new name. After the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety approved the contract with CME Corp. for the pavilion renovations Friday, Zimmer Biomet Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility Adam Griner presented a $2 million check from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation to Clerk-Treasurer Lynne Christiansen for the project.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE

