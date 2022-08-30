Read full article on original website
Greenhouse gas emissions disclosure bill fails in California
A California bill that would have required certain companies—including banks—to disclose greenhouse gas emissions will not become law after it failed to garner enough votes for passage in the California State Assembly. The American Bankers Association was among the groups that objected to the legislation, saying it was unworkable because of concerns relating to the availability and usefulness of such information.
