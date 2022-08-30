Read full article on original website
GPB evening headlines for September 1, 2022
Governor Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of Georgia's gas tax for a fourth time. The FDA has given the green light to a new Covid-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. US Senator Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate held their first joint rally of the campaign season.
See where Georgians used drop boxes in the 2020 presidential election
Absentee ballot drop boxes were a pandemic-era addition to voting in Georgia used primarily in the 2020 presidential race and by voters of both parties. For the first time ever, you can now see where and when more than 550,000 Georgians used nearly 300 boxes across 112 counties. To get...
Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-October
Georgia's governor is extending the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Oct. 12. Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fourth time. Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad bipartisan support suspending the state's gas tax through...
Judge again denies Graham's effort to skirt Georgia subpoena
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that constitutional protections don't shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham's argument that all...
Georgia among worst states for workers, report says
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Kaitlyn Henderson, author of the new Oxfam report, “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022.”. During the so-called "Great Resignation," workers are leaving their jobs in search of better pay and working conditions. But where should they look for greener pastures? According to a new report from Oxfam, not Georgia. The report finds the state ranks near the bottom of the list when considering its low minimum wage, lack of union protections and new abortion ban. GPB's Peter Biello spoke with Kaitlyn Henderson, the author of the.
Political Rewind: Back-to-school with the divisive concepts bill; How are our teachers doing?
Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ty Tagami, @Ty_Tagami, state education reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. What is "Critical Race Theory"?. Critical Race Theory is a college-level theory that suggests systematic racism is built into institutions like the legal and education...
St. Simons Island Lighthouse celebrates 150 years
One of Georgia’s beloved lighthouses turns 150 years old this weekend. And the non-profit group that takes care of it plans to bathe it in light as part of a big sesquicentennial celebration. The St. Simons Island Lighthouse opened in 1872 to replace an earlier lighthouse that was destroyed...
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in special election for Alaska House seat
Democrats scored a notable win last night in Alaska, defeating former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in the process. Not for the first time this summer, Democrats won a special election for a House seat. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This election came in a red state, Alaska. Democrat Mary Peltola...
Coronavirus variant-specific boosters will soon be available in Georgia. Here's who needs a shot
The FDA has given the green light to a new COVID-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. With the CDC’s endorsement, shots could be available in a few days. But one Atlanta area doctor says he is not recommending it for everyone. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports.
Medical Minute: Neuropsychiatric Symptoms
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses growing evidence that chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms follow COVID-19 infection. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18 a.m., 1:20 p.m., and 5:18 p.m. every Saturday...
Poll: One year after SB 8, Texans express strong support for abortion rights
One year after Texas implemented what was then the most restrictive abortion law in the country, a majority of Texas voters are expressing strong support for abortion rights. In a new survey, six in 10 voters said they support abortion being "available in all or most cases," and many say abortion will be a motivating issue at the ballot box in November. Meanwhile, 11% say they favor a total ban on abortion.
New York law that bars carrying guns in Time Square and other areas goes into effect
NEW YORK — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "Gun Free Zone." The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of "sensitive" places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will...
California lawmakers extend the life of the state's last nuclear power plant
Citing searing summer temperatures and expected energy shortages, California lawmakers approved legislation aimed at extending the life of the state's last-operating nuclear power plant. The Diablo Canyon plant - the state's largest single source of electricity - had been slated to shutter by 2025. The last-minute proposal passed by the...
Dragon Con exhibitor creates portraits of new wave acts, including Georgia bands
Woodstock, N.Y. artist Matthew Lineham talks with GPB about his love for the B-52's. Atlanta's Dragon Con attracts gamers, comic book aficionados, movie buffs and anime fans from around the globe. The annual convention was founded in 1987 and runs from tonight through Monday in five downtown hotels featuring exhibitor booths, celebrity photo ops, cosplay and more.
A Northern California wildfire has injured several people and destroyed homes
WEED, Calif. — Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Saturday after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural Northern California, injuring people and torching an unknown number of homes. The fire that began Friday afternoon on or near a wood-products plant quickly blew into a neighborhood on the northern...
