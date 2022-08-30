Read full article on original website
New Name and Leasing Company for Ocean Plaza Tower in HB
Huntington Beach’s Ocean Plaza office tower will be renamed Point Break Tower after a recent interior renovation and following the appointment of Stream Realty Partners as its new leasing company. The 15-story tower is located at the Ocean Plaza business campus on Beach Blvd. which spans 8.65 acres. The...
OCBJ Leaders of Influence – Plaintiff Law
The Orange County Business Journal is proud to announce Leaders of Influence in Plaintiff Law… a special feature that will publish on December 5, 2022. You are invited to submit nominations that will help us determine this year’s honorees. This special section within OCBJ will recognize & profile individuals for their success and accomplishments in plaintiff law during these monumental times.
