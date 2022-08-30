Read full article on original website
cccharlotte
3d ago
Download the form now if you need to vote by absentee ballot and VOTE BLUE. If you don’t, enjoy your lives being controlled by the Republican dictators. Everything our forefathers fought and died to preserve will be gone.
Reply(3)
4
Related
3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
iowa.media
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
bleedingheartland.com
How to vote early in Iowa (2022 edition)
As of August 30, Iowans can submit absentee ballot request forms to their county auditors for the November 8 election. I'm a strong advocate for voting before election day, and Iowa Democrats need to bank early votes in midterms, to counteract the GOP's longstanding turnout advantage. But Republicans have substantially...
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Are These Really The Most Overrated Cities In Iowa?
About a month ago we asked Iowans what they thought were the most overrated cities in the great state of Iowa. After multiple votes came in, we now have those results. You can see that poll here. Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to...
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of agricultural commodities during the fall harvest. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 1st, 2022).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drought expands in Iowa despite heavy rains
The worst drought in northwest Iowa was relatively unchanged in the Drought Monitor’s latest report on Thursday.
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
The largest concentrations of pheasants in the state are in northwest Iowa. The smallest are in the southwest.
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bleedingheartland.com
Governor appoints board member Iowa Senate already rejected
In another end run around the Iowa Senate confirmation process, Governor Kim Reynolds has named Cheryl Arnold to serve on Iowa's Public Relations Board (PERB), which adjudicates labor disputes within state and local government or school districts. The governor's office has not publicly announced the nomination, and at this writing,...
KCCI.com
Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit
ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!
With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
Comments / 24