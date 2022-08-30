ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Download the form now if you need to vote by absentee ballot and VOTE BLUE. If you don’t, enjoy your lives being controlled by the Republican dictators. Everything our forefathers fought and died to preserve will be gone.

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa

Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
How to vote early in Iowa (2022 edition)

As of August 30, Iowans can submit absentee ballot request forms to their county auditors for the November 8 election. I'm a strong advocate for voting before election day, and Iowa Democrats need to bank early votes in midterms, to counteract the GOP's longstanding turnout advantage. But Republicans have substantially...
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
Are These Really The Most Overrated Cities In Iowa?

About a month ago we asked Iowans what they thought were the most overrated cities in the great state of Iowa. After multiple votes came in, we now have those results. You can see that poll here. Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of agricultural commodities during the fall harvest. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 1st, 2022).
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?

Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
Governor appoints board member Iowa Senate already rejected

In another end run around the Iowa Senate confirmation process, Governor Kim Reynolds has named Cheryl Arnold to serve on Iowa's Public Relations Board (PERB), which adjudicates labor disputes within state and local government or school districts. The governor's office has not publicly announced the nomination, and at this writing,...
Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit

ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!

With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
