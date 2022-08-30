Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Statewide: Schools struggle to fill positions, but is there a teacher shortage?
A new study shows Illinois schools are unable to fill one out of every 100 teaching positions. While there are concerns about turnover and fewer people entering the field, some of the biggest challenges with filling teacher jobs are in specific subjects and locations. Listen to this episode of Statewide.
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/1/22
On today's episode, you'll learn all about the Workers Rights Amendment, which will be on the ballot this fall in Illinois. You'll hear interviews with Adam Heenan, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly; Mailee Smith, labor director for the Illinois Policy Institute; and state Sen. Jason Barickman from Bloomington-Normal.
wglt.org
Q&A: Union leader says Workers Right Amendment is 'once in a generation' opportunity for voters
On this special episode of WGLT's Sound Ideas, you'll learn all about the Workers Rights Amendment that will be on your ballot this fall. The proposed amendment would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If passed, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right to collective bargaining. It comes as a new Gallup poll shows support for labor unions in the U.S. is at a 57-year high.
Kansas teacher who was suspended after she refused to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
wglt.org
State Week: Bailey gets financial boost, but is it too late?
Darren Bailey has had an eventful few days. He received a $1 million contribution to his campaign from conservative businessman Richard Uihlein, who gave heavily to Bailey in the Republic primary. If Uihlein is fully in, Bailey will have the ability to get his message out to more voters. But a new poll also shows Bailey and other GOP candidates running statewide way behind their Democratic opponents. We talk about it and contests for the Illinois Supreme Court.
wglt.org
Rep. Brady pledges electronic titles and liens if elected Secretary of State
Republican Secretary of State candidate Dan Brady says he'll eliminate the paperwork for filing titles and liens if elected in November. The Bloomington state representative said during a Thursday news conference that 24 other states have gone to an electronic lien and title system. “We need to make the process...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor appoints board member Iowa Senate already rejected
In another end run around the Iowa Senate confirmation process, Governor Kim Reynolds has named Cheryl Arnold to serve on Iowa's Public Relations Board (PERB), which adjudicates labor disputes within state and local government or school districts. The governor's office has not publicly announced the nomination, and at this writing,...
wglt.org
McLean County rises to medium-level COVID as new omicron boosters await
McLean County is back to medium-level COVID-19 transmission after a rise in hospitalizations that comes as federal regulators approve a new vaccine that specifically targets the currently dominant variants. In communities with medium spread, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) encourages high-risk people to wear a mask in indoor public...
wlds.com
Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois
An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
Michigan board blocks certification of abortion rights ballot measure, throwing it to the courts
The panel’s vote comes after abortion-rights activists spent several months gathering more than 750,000 signatures from all 83 counties in the state.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Illinois voters can permanently cast ballots by mail
(WTVO) — Election officials reminded Illinois voters that they have the option to take advantage of a new law. Residents can cast ballots by mail on a permanent basis. The state has eight million registered voters. Residents do not have to sign up, but can fill out a form at home and put it in […]
Effingham Radio
Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey Receives $1M Donation From Uihlein
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is receiving a big donation from conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline made a one-million-dollar contribution to the campaign of the state senator. It is first donation Bailey has received from Uihlein since he won the primary election in June.
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents
Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
NBC Chicago
Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know
In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wglt.org
Bloomington City Council candidate announces early for Ward 6
The November election campaign season has not peaked, yet a Bloomington City Council candidate has already announced a run for Ward 6 in the nonpartisan municipal consolidated election next April 4. Cody Hendricks is a history teacher in the Olympia School District. Hendricks said in a news release he previously...
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
