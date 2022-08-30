ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/1/22

On today's episode, you'll learn all about the Workers Rights Amendment, which will be on the ballot this fall in Illinois. You'll hear interviews with Adam Heenan, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly; Mailee Smith, labor director for the Illinois Policy Institute; and state Sen. Jason Barickman from Bloomington-Normal.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Q&A: Union leader says Workers Right Amendment is 'once in a generation' opportunity for voters

On this special episode of WGLT's Sound Ideas, you'll learn all about the Workers Rights Amendment that will be on your ballot this fall. The proposed amendment would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If passed, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right to collective bargaining. It comes as a new Gallup poll shows support for labor unions in the U.S. is at a 57-year high.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Bloomington, IL
Government
Bloomington, IL
Education
wglt.org

State Week: Bailey gets financial boost, but is it too late?

Darren Bailey has had an eventful few days. He received a $1 million contribution to his campaign from conservative businessman Richard Uihlein, who gave heavily to Bailey in the Republic primary. If Uihlein is fully in, Bailey will have the ability to get his message out to more voters. But a new poll also shows Bailey and other GOP candidates running statewide way behind their Democratic opponents. We talk about it and contests for the Illinois Supreme Court.
ILLINOIS STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor appoints board member Iowa Senate already rejected

In another end run around the Iowa Senate confirmation process, Governor Kim Reynolds has named Cheryl Arnold to serve on Iowa's Public Relations Board (PERB), which adjudicates labor disputes within state and local government or school districts. The governor's office has not publicly announced the nomination, and at this writing,...
IOWA STATE
wglt.org

McLean County rises to medium-level COVID as new omicron boosters await

McLean County is back to medium-level COVID-19 transmission after a rise in hospitalizations that comes as federal regulators approve a new vaccine that specifically targets the currently dominant variants. In communities with medium spread, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) encourages high-risk people to wear a mask in indoor public...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Barickman
Person
Bruce Rauner
wlds.com

Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois

An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Wglt S Sound Ideas
Effingham Radio

Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey Receives $1M Donation From Uihlein

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is receiving a big donation from conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline made a one-million-dollar contribution to the campaign of the state senator. It is first donation Bailey has received from Uihlein since he won the primary election in June.
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents

Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Bloomington City Council candidate announces early for Ward 6

The November election campaign season has not peaked, yet a Bloomington City Council candidate has already announced a run for Ward 6 in the nonpartisan municipal consolidated election next April 4. Cody Hendricks is a history teacher in the Olympia School District. Hendricks said in a news release he previously...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KXAN

Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas

In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy