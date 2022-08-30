ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case

By Assocated Press
NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrjIn_0hbZOxxL00
Breaking News Photo credit WILK

A federal appeals court has ruled that Pennsylvania may not keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago. Eric Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014. That was days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania violated the parents’ constitutional rights by keeping the guns weapons indefinitely.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS's facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said they were instead stolen from Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation.“We are very respectful of those who donate their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Trooper, PA
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
CBS Baltimore

Funeral scheduled this morning for NyKayla Strawder

BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for NyKayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
BALTIMORE, MD
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Murders are Committed with a Gun

Homicides surged in the U.S. by nearly 30% in 2020, the largest annual increase since record keeping began. The same year, U.S. firearm sales hit an all-time high of nearly 23 million, increasing 24% from 2019, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun purchases […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Baltimore Sun

Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ambush
Daily Mail

Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages

This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

7 more Republican leaders endorse Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania governor, following news of GOP candidate Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform

Seven more Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democrat Josh Shapiro. This comes one month after nine Republicans called his GOP opponent Doug Mastriano an "extremist." A photo obtained by Reuters showed Mastriano posing in a Confederate military uniform. Seven more Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Pennsylvania's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
458
Followers
292
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy