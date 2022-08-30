ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

‘Really violating’: Sacred Rose attendees wake up to thousands in charges

By Dana Rebik, Andy Koval
 4 days ago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Some attendees of the inaugural Sacred Rose Music Festival noticed charges in the thousands on Monday.

The festival, held outside SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, took place Friday through Sunday — but was canceled on the last day due to inclement weather.

Several attendees woke up Monday to a variety of pending charges after purchasing drinks.

Multiple attendees WGN News spoke with were charged over $1,000 and one said two of their friends were charged around $3,300 and $4,300 respectively.

After a firestorm on social media Monday, the festival said on Facebook Tuesday morning that SeatGeek Stadium, the vendor who ran beverage sales, had a “configuration error.”

SeekGeek Stadium said they are reversing all of the charges within “3-5” business days.

Rob Collier, of Milwaukee, either had the choice of canceling his card or contacting SeatGeek Stadium.

“I could cancel my card, get a new card or contact SeatGeek Stadium — and I don’t want to cancel my card,” Collier said. “So I tried going online to talk to SeatGeek Stadium to no avail.”

Others had no choice to cancel their credit card and some felt uneasy about the point-of-sale system used. Attendees said beverage workers had them say their tip amounts out loud and then the workers entered it in themselves. Previously, an attendee told WGN News some people were accidently leaving large tips on tablets due to an issue over decimal points.

Caroline Woods, of Chicago, said she only attended the festival Friday and noticed the real charges and subsequent tips over the weekend. Then on Monday, she woke up to a $1,085 charge.

“My first instinct was ‘oh my God, there was someone there trying to steal credit card numbers,'” Woods said. “It felt really violating and was scary.”

The experience made Woods question if she will bring a card to the next music festival she is going to.

“I’m going to Riot Fest in a couple of weeks and I’m going to bring cash for everything,” she said.

Despite the headaches Monday, the attendees WGN spoke with did say they had a good time with the live acts and understood why the festival had to be canceled Sunday due to weather. At this time, it’s unknown if attendees will receive refunds or partial refunds for the cancellation.

Midday Fix: Live performance from Dylan Lloyd

Phil Lesh’s and Jeff Tweedy’s “Philco,” the War on Drugs and Umphrey’s McGee were some of the headliners for the inaugural jam band-style festival.

In a Facebook post showing SeatGeek’s statement, Sacred Rose said they will “have more to say soon on other matters, but wanted to make sure everyone knew this will be fully resolved.”

SeatGeek Stadium’s full statement, issued through Sacred Rose, is below.

“You may have accidently been charged a large amount from F&B at the stadium when using a credit card. Our payment processing is secure but had a configuration error. There was no exposure and/or fraud; we are PCI compliant. We are reversing all of these charges and you should see the amount credited to your card in 3-5 business days.

We are very sorry the mix up (sic) and offer sincerest apologies for any inconvenience. If you have any further questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to us as (sic) SGSorders@spectraxp.com .”

WGN News

7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina

The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed while riding moped in Old Town: police

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed while riding a moped in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street. Police said the man was traveling on the moped when an unidentified person approached him. The person pulled out a “sharp object and swung […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

