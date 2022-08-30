Read full article on original website
Will Bitcoin repeat history by turning September into a bull trap
Bitcoin’s [BTC] price action has kicked off September at crossroads. Lateral price activity in the last six days has traders wondering which will win between the bulls and the bears. The ongoing low volatility might be short-lived according to this analysis. According to elcryptotavo, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst, Bitcoin...
Here’s why Bitcoin [BTC]’s September gains may be nothing more than a façade
The end of August went rough on Bitcoin [BTC] as its price plunged. However, September has bought some better days as the crypto registered only a slight decline in its seven-day performance. This may be considered as a sign of an uptick in the near future. At the time of...
Bitcoin is due for a breakout but will it favor bulls or the bears
Bitcoin’s [BTC] retest of sub-$20,000 levels this week came as a surprise to many traders because the market outlook was in favor of an upside. On the plus side, the dip confirmed support and that there is strong demand between the $19,000 and $20,000 range. The same support zone...
Bitcoin HODLed reaches 21-month high- What could it mean for investors
How long would you be willing to HODL Bitcoin [BTC] if you bought or already own some? Bitcoin has historically proved that long-term HODLing guarantees some level of success. According to the analytic firm Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin lost or HODLed for the last 21 months is currently at 7.45 million Bitcoin.
Bitcoin’s hashrate, mining difficulty have these updates for you
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency’s struggle continues to see new days and nights in the crypto market. While investors feared losing their savings to the price correction, BTC miners may have taken another route to deal with this fall. Hardships. Bitcoin registered the worst performance in August since 2015...
Are ETH’s leveraged long position liquidations suppressing its potential upside
Ethereum [ETH]’s price action may have delivered a slight upside so far since the end of August. Its price action seems less excited than anticipated especially now that the Merge is less than two weeks away. Is it because of lack of enough buying pressure or is there something more to this performance?
Decoding Ethereum Classic’s potential to be ‘heir to the throne’ after…
The focus of the crypto community may now be shifted to the Ethereum [ETH] Merge event as August comes to a close. In the wake of this, a few Proof-of-Work (PoW) cryptocurrencies existing on the Ethereum blockchain have been tipped to profit from the transition. Top of the list is...
Binance Coin could move toward $300 and $316, or below…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin struggled to hold on to the $20.8k level a couple of weeks ago. The increased selling pressure saw BTC fall to $19.5k, then retest the $20.4k region for liquidity.
Ethereum miners are not ready to jump ship, ‘why’ might surprise you
Ethereum [ETH] mining has been the most profitable option for miners in the recent past. However, with the upcoming Merge, there has been a lot of speculation about ETH miners jumping ship. There have been reports that miners may move to mine other coins, such as Ethereum Classic [ETC]. As...
Cardano [ADA] holders, read these recent updates on Vasil upgrade
The entire crypto community has been waiting for the Vasil hard fork. Originally planned to go live earlier this year, the hardfork was delayed for several reasons. Recently, Input Output Global (IOG) revealed many new developments through a tweet, suggesting the wait will be over soon. Amidst the hype and excitement, ADA’s chart indicated something more for the token in the coming days as it slowly recovers from last week’s plunge.
Cardano: What to expect as ADA enters its most critical month
Cardano [ADA] is just days away from its Vasil upgrade as we enter September 2022. The expectations are high, especially for a pre-upgrade rally as is often the case when blockchain networks implement major changes. If the same expectations hold true with Cardano’s Vasil upgrade, then we should expect increased...
BNB takes NFT top spot but investors shouldn’t be elated- Here’s why
A glimpse of the NFT market showed that neither Ethereum [ETH] nor Solana [SOL] was the best performing chain over the last 24 hours. Surprisingly, Binance Coin [BNB] took center stage out of the top three, according to CryptoSlam. Ordinarily, the NFT community would not expect BNB to overtake ETH...
AXS shows some short-term strength but a resolute resistance zone looms ahead
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] wobbled between $20k and $19.9k in the twelve hours preceding press time. It has failed to recapture the $20.4k-$20.5k region as support in the past few days. The short-term bias for Bitcoin was bearish, and a revisit of the $19.2k mark could materialize.
Assessing if Cardano bulls can initiate long-term rally in September
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Data on Coinglass showed that the majority of market participants were positioned short on the ADA-USDT pair over the past 24 hours. Indeed, on the lower timeframes, Cardano had...
Japan’s financial regulator proposes tax reforms for cryptos
The Financial Services Agency, Japan’s financial regulator, has formally proposed to ease the corporate tax burden on crypto-assets. The move resonates with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s recent efforts to stimulate the country’s economy. According to the regulator’s annual tax-code change request filing, corporate entities shouldn’t have to...
Yield app unveils higher yield passive income product
Yield App’s new Earn Plus products are an addition to the existing passive crypto income range. Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital wealth platform which has attracted more than 80,000 customers since its launch in February 2021, is enhancing its product suite with a new higher-yielding crypto passive income alternative.
Is AAVE set to maintain its lead in DeFi race of the future
AAVE has so far maintained a healthy lead as the top DeFi borrowing and lending protocol by market cap. But does it still maintain its position now that more competition is flowing into the segment?. Well, AAVE currently holds the top spot as the largest decentralized lending and borrowing market...
