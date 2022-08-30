Read full article on original website
Family pays tribute to Odessa hit and run victim
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The man who was hurt by a hit and run driver in Odessa on August 23rd has died from his injuries. His name is Mark Helbert and his family is now mourning the passing of a man they say was taken from them far too soon. “He was a good man. […]
cbs7.com
Texas Rangers Investigate Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 3 a.m. on Friday September 2, Midland Police Officers were involved in a shooting on Pine Street. According to the City of Midland, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting, which is protocol for all shootings with officers involved. That is all the information...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
$3 Dollar Movies? Yep, This Is WHEN IT HAPPENS Here In Midland Odessa!
Remember the $1 Dollar Movies back in the day? Use to love hitting those up way back when. Well, it's not $1 a dollar but it's close! This Saturday is National Cinema Day and a bunch of Theaters are having $3 ticket prices all day for any movie on Saturday.
3 years later: Odessa law enforcement made necessary changes after mass shooting, are ready 'at a moment's notice'
ODESSA, Texas — Three years after tragedy struck right at their home, Odessa law enforcement leaders Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Odessa Chief of Police Michael Gerke are continuing to do everything to make sure their officers are ready to step into action at anytime. "At a moment's...
Dolly Parton’s Photographer Graduated From Which Midland/Odessa High School?
Dolly Parton is an icon, and a Permian Basin high school graduate was the photographer that took pictures for her latest album. According to CBS 7, Stacie Huckeba has been taking pictures since she was a little girl and when she was asked to take pictures of Dolly Parton for her new album, how could she say "no?"
Odessa man killed in head-on collision on I-20 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Midland Police and fire crews responded to the 600 block of E. I-20 at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators found a truck and an SUV had collided head-on on the service road of I-20.
cbs7.com
Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
cbs7.com
Man to serve 25 years for murder in Odessa shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in a 2018 shooting in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney, Jose Alexander Carrera has been convicted of the murder of John Paul Jimenez. He was originally charged with the murder in...
Odessa man killed in Friday morning crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning. Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram […]
yourbasin.com
Car vandalism investigation in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
One person killed in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
odessapd.com
Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation
Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
Lockdowns lifted at YWLA, Midland Freshman after shots fired in nearby neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has confirmed that Young Women's Leadership Academy and Midland Freshman High School were put on a precautionary lockdown Thursday due to a Midland Police Department investigation in the area. Additionally, Carver Center took actions to secure their building and IDEA Travis took extra precautions...
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department issues arrest warrant
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Midland Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Illinois Ave. in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital. An arrest warrant for Jessie...
UTPB In Odessa Is Hosting A Sunrise Ceremony Remembering August 31,2019 Mass Shooting
Three years ago on August 31, 2019, everyone in the Permian Basin remembers exactly where they were and exactly what they were doing. On that day a madman opened fire across Odessa leaving eight people losing their lives and 25 wounded. The ages of those lost were from 15-57. Those wounded ranged from a toddler to 3 police officers.
Suspected Arsonist has Odessa neighbors concerned
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice. “I was […]
3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!
You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
MySanAntonio
Rig count drops across Midland, Permian, Texas, US
It was a rough week for the nation’s energy industry, both in terms of commodity prices and activity levels. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has issued weekly since the 1940s, fell five rigs to 760, the fourth weekly decline in the last five weeks. The count is still 263 rigs higher than the 497 reported last September.
Monahans senior dedicating season to late mother
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Whether it’s playing for their teammates, or playing for their home town, many football players dedicate their play to something or someone bigger than themselves, or even football. But now, for Monahans senior, Ryan Ramirez, he’s faced with a difficult situation moving into his last year with the Loboes. He’s choosing […]
