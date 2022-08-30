Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO