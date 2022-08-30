ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Family pays tribute to Odessa hit and run victim

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The man who was hurt by a hit and run driver in Odessa on August 23rd has died from his injuries. His name is Mark Helbert and his family is now mourning the passing of a man they say was taken from them far too soon. “He was a good man. […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Texas Rangers Investigate Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 3 a.m. on Friday September 2, Midland Police Officers were involved in a shooting on Pine Street. According to the City of Midland, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting, which is protocol for all shootings with officers involved. That is all the information...
MIDLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Man to serve 25 years for murder in Odessa shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in a 2018 shooting in Odessa. According to the Ector County District Attorney, Jose Alexander Carrera has been convicted of the murder of John Paul Jimenez. He was originally charged with the murder in...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Friday morning crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning.  Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram […]
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Car vandalism investigation in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One person killed in rollover crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation

Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department issues arrest warrant

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Midland Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Illinois Ave. in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital. An arrest warrant for Jessie...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected Arsonist has Odessa neighbors concerned

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice. “I was […]
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Rig count drops across Midland, Permian, Texas, US

It was a rough week for the nation’s energy industry, both in terms of commodity prices and activity levels. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has issued weekly since the 1940s, fell five rigs to 760, the fourth weekly decline in the last five weeks. The count is still 263 rigs higher than the 497 reported last September.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans senior dedicating season to late mother

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Whether it’s playing for their teammates, or playing for their home town, many football players dedicate their play to something or someone bigger than themselves, or even football. But now, for Monahans senior, Ryan Ramirez, he’s faced with a difficult situation moving into his last year with the Loboes. He’s choosing […]
MONAHANS, TX
