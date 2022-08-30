Oakes family hopes students will join anti-hazing efforts after charges dropped

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of Adam Oakes is speaking out following the decision to drop charges against the five remaining Delta Chi fraternity members involved in the case of his death. Oakes was a VCU freshman who died of alcohol poisoning after attending a party in 2021.

Six men either plead guilty to misdemeanor hazing or can have their pleas dismissed if they meet certain terms.

Oakes' family said that they still hold the five other men responsible for what happened to Adam and they are calling on them to join their efforts to fight hazing culture.

For Courtney White, the year and a half since her 19-year-old cousin Adam died has, as she puts it, been like a gigantic roller coaster.

"We've just been pulled and pushed emotionally," White said.

The highs have come as the family has worked to address and change hazing culture and laws.

"And then there's always something that comes behind and just knocks us back down to reality."

The recent news of the charges being dropped against the remaining five people linked to her cousin's death has been the latest blow in her ordeal. Those who had their charges dropped were Riley McDaniel, Alessandro Medina Villanueva, Robert Fritz, Quinn Kuby and Alexander Bradley.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following a party at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity at VCU where he was pledging.

The police investigation found that Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021 and the freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning.

Richmond police, campus police and the university launched investigations and VCU expelled the fraternity in June 2021.

11 members faced misdemeanor hazing charges and some faced a misdemeanor alcohol charge . Three people plead guilty and three more plead but could have the charges dismissed if they meet certain criteria.

White said that while her family was made aware that the charges would be dropped against the other five, it didn't make the news any easier to receive.

The Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office told CBS6 they could not comment on why they dropped the charges because three of the six cases where there were pleas are still active.

CBS6 legal analyst Todd Stone said there are likely two reasons why prosecutors took this step, one that they could have cooperated with prosecutors in the cases against the first six.

"But, I think more likely, it's because there probably wasn't sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that every one of these individuals actually did something. Being present isn't enough," Stone said.

However, White said the family still holds those five just as responsible for what happened that night.

"Just because charges are dropped doesn't mean that people are innocent," White said.

White said that she also takes issue with comments one of the attorneys made to the Richmond Times-Dispatch , saying that his client is "just trying to move forward with his life".

"We will never be able to move forward with ours. We are permanently scarred and it will never heal ever. Adam doesn't have that. Adam can't move forward with his life. Adam can never get married, never have children," White said.

White said that if the five are truly sorry, she encourages them to contact her family and join their efforts to change hazing culture with their group Love Like Adam, including taking part in seminars at Virginia schools .

Joining the group's efforts is something that the other six agreed to do as part of their pleas.

"Because if you truly want to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem, then this is your opportunity," White said.

CBS 6 reached out to the attorneys for the five men who have had their charges dropped and asked if they would comment on the case and the family's request.

Kuby's attorney, David Whaley, told CBS 6 that his client "is truly sorry as it relates to the passing of Adam" and that he considered Oakes to be a close friend. He added that Kuby sends "his deepest condolences to the family" and is "really distraught by the situation." He said that while he had not spoken to Kuby about the family's request to take part in the seminars, Whaley said he believed Kuby would do as the Oakes' family asks.

Peter Baruch, attorney for Riley McDaniel, said his client "really was looking forward to getting to know him [Adam]. He was just getting to know him, but, they honestly were devastated. They though this kid was a good kid."

"This was a guy that they wanted to be in their fraternity, wanted to become a brother. And while it's terrible what happened — 'sorry' doesn't really answer it, but, they really are devastated," said Baruch. He added that McDaniel does have an interest in taking part in the "Love Like Adam" seminars and will likely reach out to his family about doing so.

Three of the six men also agreed to take part in what is called restorative justice — where victims of a crime and the perpetrator take part in a mediated discussion. White said they did all three sessions in one day. She said while she could not share specifically what was discussed it was "heavily emotional" because it allowed Oakes' family to hear first hand from the men everything that happened that night from their eyes.

"It was difficult. It was difficult to listen to, it was difficult to hear. But, also, at times, I think it gave some answers, too. So, I would recommend the restorative justice program to others in our state. It was a productive session," said White.

The family said they will also continue their push to strengthen hazing laws at the state and federal levels.

When asked if the Oakes family plans to pursue a civil case, the family said they couldn't comment on that matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.