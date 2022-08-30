Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Millions of Pa. criminal records are wrongly kept from the public, but there’s no legislative fix coming
There are no immediate plans to revise a provision in Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Law that is resulting in the public losing access to troves of records about criminal cases. After PennLive highlighted the problem earlier this year, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland County, who was the prime sponsor of the 2018 law, said she would work to make sure the public had access to all the public records to which they are entitled. That might be done, she said at the time, through education for the clerks of court or a legislative fix.
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
Pa. lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the "job is free."
Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust
TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Armed Robbers Seeking Riches in Safe Walk Away With Consolation Prize in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Armed men forced their way into a mechanic shop on Atlantic Street...
Court: Cops Can Pull Over for License Plate Frames
There’s a new reason why police can pull over a motorist in Pennsylvania. A state appellate court has ruled that police officers can pull a motorist over if any part of a license plate is not visible. That includes the strip at the bottom of the plate that lists the website of the state’s official tourism office, visit p-a dot com.
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton
Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
Philadelphia Student Robbed at Gunpoint While Pumping Gas Allowed to Keep Student ID
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia student was robbed while pumping gas. On Thursday August 25,...
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
Police have someone in custody connected to Germantown hit-and-run that killed a woman
Philadelphia police say they now have a person of interest in custody in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a woman walking on a Germantown sidewalk.
Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting
Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
Philadelphia Plans for a Transit Revolution
As reported in an article for TransitCenter, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is underway with a number of large-scale transit planning projects with the potential to reinvent transit in and around the city. Three planning initiatives are pushing forward the vision put forth in the SEPTA Forward strategic plan—Reimagining...
Delaware woman sent to prison for COVID relief funds theft
A Wilmington woman was sentenced this week to 31 months in jail for applying for and taking $246,000 in false claims for federal COVID-19 relief funds. Ana Soto, 41, who formerly lived in Newark, submitted 17 fraudulent loan applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. She had applied for as much as $746,000 in small ... Read More
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
