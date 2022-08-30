ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV

”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
What NBC Ditching the 10 PM Hour Could Mean – for Local Stations, Fans and Broadcast TV’s Future

In an effort to curb costs amid the reality of streaming competition, the network is considering shaking up primetime in a big way. If NBC follows through on a proposal to ax its primetime programming at 10 p.m., an idea first floated last week, the move would be a dramatic concession to market realities that could reshape the broadcast industry amid the hard reality of streaming’s growing dominance.
Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT

Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including...
‘American Idol’: New TV Show Reveals Voting Fraud Claims Against Singing Competition

There have been some concerns over the years that American Idol might have had rigged contests and a TV show looks at this. Music’s Greatest Mysteries decided to tackle the subject matter. There have been claims of fraud over the many years that American Idol has been on TV. Of course, fans of the winner are overjoyed while the losers’ fans will start yelling. Even with this going on, and those losers’ fans toning down their complaining, two situations still stir attention.
‘House of the Dragon’ Releases Full Pilot on YouTube — Just in Time for ‘Rings of Power’ Premiere

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” has released its full pilot for free viewing on YouTube. The move — likely a promotional play to bring those not already tuning in to the appointment viewing — coincides with the premiere of Prime Video’s competing fantasy series based on existing IP, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” on Sept. 1.
