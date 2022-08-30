Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup. Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy. Below are the mugshots for...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of allowing dog to urinate on victim’s home, arrested on burglary charges
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into a home and allegedly allowed his dog to urinate on the victim’s home. According to deputies, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Youngblood was arrested on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. after...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
FOX Carolina
Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies
HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement. According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen. According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29. Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with...
FOX Carolina
Upstate philanthropist remembered for contributions
Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. Melvin Younts remembered for contributions to Fountain Inn and beyond. More lawsuits are expected against Rockstar Cheer and deceased founder Scott Foster amid allegations of sexual abuse.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and two others were hurt in a house fire on Friday night in Greenville County. According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
FOX Carolina
Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood woman caught on cam destroying $1,400 worth of plants, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a woman has been charged after she was caught on camera destroying over $1,000 worth of plants and stonework in front of a business Monday night. Security cameras captured 32-year-old Briana Mays damaging the stonework and plants around the fountain...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Police Department honors life of former chief
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department announced the passing of former Police Chief Jim Burriss who passed on Thursday. He was 92 years old. Chief Burriss served the city of Anderson for 46 years. He started at the police department in 1954, served as Chief of Police for 13 years, and retired in 1995.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Flooding impacts areas of Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that areas of the county are experiencing flooding following the recent rainfall. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area. This includes Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway.
FOX Carolina
Remains of missing WWII soldier returned to Upstate, thousands more yet to be recovered
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 1944, the remains of an Air Force Sergeant have been missing overseas. Friday, Stg. George Walker finally returned home to the upstate. He’s one of hundreds of lost soldiers the Department of Defense helps find and recover every year. The Defense POW Accounting...
FOX Carolina
Box truck crash causes fuel leak, standstill on I-85 in Gaffney, officials say
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said an overturned box truck has caused a fuel leak and standstill traffic in Cherokee County. The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on I-85 northbound near mile marker 92, according to troopers. Traffic Reporter Chris Scott recommends taking a detour at...
FOX Carolina
SC animal shelters offer special promotions to solve overcapacity issue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across South Carolina are offering special promotions to solve the over-capacity issue as the state declares a state of emergency. According to No Kill South Carolina 2021 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP, the two largest shelters in the state, Greenville County...
FOX Carolina
Game of the Week: Westside wins Electric City Shootout 45-7
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Game of the Week, Westside dominates the Electric City Shootout against rival TL Hanna 45-7. Cutter Woods had an incredible game, throwing four touchdown passes in the victory. Westside improves to 1-1 and will next face Abbeville. TL Hanna falls...
