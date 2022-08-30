ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge 20 in Oconee Co. drug roundup

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said charges were issued for 20 people in a drug roundup. Deputies said the arrest warrants were issued based on narcotics sold to undercover operatives. These sales included fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy. Below are the mugshots for...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
PIEDMONT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, SC
County
Pickens County, SC
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies

HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement. According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen. According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29. Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Henry
FOX Carolina

Upstate philanthropist remembered for contributions

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. Melvin Younts remembered for contributions to Fountain Inn and beyond. More lawsuits are expected against Rockstar Cheer and deceased founder Scott Foster amid allegations of sexual abuse.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Fox
FOX Carolina

Greenwood woman caught on cam destroying $1,400 worth of plants, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a woman has been charged after she was caught on camera destroying over $1,000 worth of plants and stonework in front of a business Monday night. Security cameras captured 32-year-old Briana Mays damaging the stonework and plants around the fountain...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Police Department honors life of former chief

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department announced the passing of former Police Chief Jim Burriss who passed on Thursday. He was 92 years old. Chief Burriss served the city of Anderson for 46 years. He started at the police department in 1954, served as Chief of Police for 13 years, and retired in 1995.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Flooding impacts areas of Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that areas of the county are experiencing flooding following the recent rainfall. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area. This includes Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Game of the Week: Westside wins Electric City Shootout 45-7

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In our Fox Carolina Tailgate Game of the Week, Westside dominates the Electric City Shootout against rival TL Hanna 45-7. Cutter Woods had an incredible game, throwing four touchdown passes in the victory. Westside improves to 1-1 and will next face Abbeville. TL Hanna falls...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy