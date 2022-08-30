Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
C&O Railway Heritage Festival Returns With Exciting Lineup for Clifton Forge
As organizations begin to schedule in-person events for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that put a pause on many annual festivities, the C&O Historical Society is excited to announce the return of the C&O Railway Heritage Festival. This annual fundraising event for the 53year-old non-profit organization that preserves and shares […]
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. launching new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Are you ready to enjoy peak leaf season from a different view? You’re in luck because Roanoke County has partnered with Ride Source to introduce the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service later this week. According to Roanoke County Planning, transportation will be provided...
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin administration to move forward with plan to withdraw from greenhouse gas initiative
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The administration of Governor Glenn Youngkin says it is moving forward with plans to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But supporters of the effort to address climate change are saying not so fast. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) requires utilities that generate...
All lanes open on I-81 South in Wythe County
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the clean-up operation is taking place just north of the Rural Retreat exit. Only one southbound lane of I-81 is open at the moment and there are currently backups for six miles before the site of the incident.
Veterans Can Depend on Continued Presence In Salem
Since the release earlier this year of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) recommendations, there has been an amount of uncertainty regarding the future of the Salem VA Healthcare System and specifically with the continuance of the Salem VA Medical Center (VAMC). I feel it’s important to assure both our Veterans and our employees and […]
WSLS
Unsafe conditions lead to safety concerns in Montgomery County schools
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Tensions were high during a school board meeting in Montgomery County Monday night. The joint Board of Supervisors meeting brought concerns for safety in several local elementary schools. Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins was taken aback by these problems. “It was very alarming to...
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
wchstv.com
Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
WSLS
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday morning, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions. The restrictions go into place on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Below are the exceptions to the restrictions:. Inpatient:. Patients with physical limitations or...
wfxrtv.com
Emotions run high after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students at Blacksburg High School were ordered to shelter-in-place on Thursday morning after officials received an anonymous report of a student with a hidden gun on campus. According to Montgomery County Public Schools, the shelter-in-place status went into effect shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday,...
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
WSLS
Disabled tractor trailer cleared on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:15 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. A disabled tractor trailer is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, VDOT said. Authorities said the tractor trailer is at mile marker 59.5. Motorists can continue to expect delays throughout Friday evening while...
wfirnews.com
Avoid Bent Mountain Road/US 221
On US-221 in Roanoke County, in the vicinity of Countrywood Dr, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left lane and right lane are closed. The south through lanes are closed. (as of 3:45 pm). Reports are that a truck went off Bent Mountain Road.
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
Route 97 closed after gas tanker overturns
SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An accident involving a gas tanker has closed Route 97 near Saulsville Mountain until further notice. According to Wyoming County 911 Director Tim Ellison, a gas tanker overturned on Route 97 earlier today. It has not yet been determined how the tanker overturned. The driver sustained minor injuries. Below are pictures […]
