ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
City
Pembroke, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Co. launching new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Are you ready to enjoy peak leaf season from a different view? You’re in luck because Roanoke County has partnered with Ride Source to introduce the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service later this week. According to Roanoke County Planning, transportation will be provided...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Kay#The Regional Commission
The Roanoke Star

Veterans Can Depend on Continued Presence In Salem

Since the release earlier this year of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) recommendations, there has been an amount of uncertainty regarding the future of the Salem VA Healthcare System and specifically with the continuance of the Salem VA Medical Center (VAMC). I feel it’s important to assure both our Veterans and our employees and […]
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
wchstv.com

Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
WHITTAKER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wfxrtv.com

Emotions run high after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students at Blacksburg High School were ordered to shelter-in-place on Thursday morning after officials received an anonymous report of a student with a hidden gun on campus. According to Montgomery County Public Schools, the shelter-in-place status went into effect shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Disabled tractor trailer cleared on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:15 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. A disabled tractor trailer is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, VDOT said. Authorities said the tractor trailer is at mile marker 59.5. Motorists can continue to expect delays throughout Friday evening while...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Avoid Bent Mountain Road/US 221

On US-221 in Roanoke County, in the vicinity of Countrywood Dr, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left lane and right lane are closed. The south through lanes are closed. (as of 3:45 pm). Reports are that a truck went off Bent Mountain Road.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Route 97 closed after gas tanker overturns

SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An accident involving a gas tanker has closed Route 97 near Saulsville Mountain until further notice. According to Wyoming County 911 Director Tim Ellison, a gas tanker overturned on Route 97 earlier today. It has not yet been determined how the tanker overturned. The driver sustained minor injuries. Below are pictures […]
SAULSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy