wymt.com
Mint Gaming Hall opens in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It Is located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County. When...
The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland opens in southeast Kentucky
The newly opened gaming hall features 450 historical horse racing machines, race stream viewing areas, a sports bar, and an array of food options.
middlesboronews.com
Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap
In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
spectrumnews1.com
Samaritan's Feet International gives away thousands of shoes to eastern Kentucky flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Thousands of eastern Kentuckians were displaced after the deadly floods that swept through their towns. As families rebuild from the ground up, a humanitarian aid organization is hoping to help thousands of eastern Kentucky flood victims, including Brookylnn Cook. “I was at my dad’s house when...
clayconews.com
Winners from Clay County, Kentucky recognized during Virtual Awards Ceremony by Kentucky Living 2022 ‘Best in Kentucky’
LOUISVILLE, KY – Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities. This year’s “Best in Kentucky” Award winners will be featured in the September issue of Kentucky Living. The full listing of winners and a video of the awards presentation can be viewed on Kentucky Living.com.
WTVQ
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
lakercountry.com
New build-ready certified site announced in Somerset
A new Build-Ready-certified site at Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority Commerce Park in neighboring Pulaski County was announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday, with hopes of attracting new business to the region. The tract, located at 2000 Barnesburg Road in Somerset, adds to the growing list of sites certified by...
clayconews.com
Labor Day Weekend Traffic Alert for East Highway 80 Yard Sale in Kentucky Counties of Pulaski, Laurel and Clay
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root has issued a traffic alert via social media and would like to remind motorists that this weekend is the East 80 yard sale, and heavy traffic, slowing and stopping, can be expected along KY 80 (East Laurel Road) the entire weekend up through late Monday.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Jeffery Widener, 65, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment — jury trial scheduled March 14, 2023. • Austin P. Cain, 34, operating a motor vehicle under the...
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
WKYT 27
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
WKYT 27
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
London woman charged after 2 children found along road
A woman was charged in Laurel County after two young children were found walking along a road in London.
lakercountry.com
Wayne Co. boat ramp to close for Poker Run; will be staging site for law enforcement
The upcoming Lake Cumberland Poker Run, which is based out of State Dock in Jamestown, has prompted the closure of at least one boat ramp in neighboring Wayne County for the duration of the three-day event. Camp Attrahunt Boat Ramp, including its parking lot on the shoreline of the lake...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
clayconews.com
Skeletal Remains Found in Campbell County, Tennessee Identified as Missing Lafayette, Indiana Girl
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that a child whose skeletal remains were found nearly four decades ago has been identified, and special agents with the TBI are asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her. On April 3,...
