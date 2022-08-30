LOUISVILLE, KY – Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities. This year’s “Best in Kentucky” Award winners will be featured in the September issue of Kentucky Living. The full listing of winners and a video of the awards presentation can be viewed on Kentucky Living.com.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO