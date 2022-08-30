ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Proposals sought for permanent Harriet Tubman statue outside Philadelphia City Hall

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwIMb_0hbZKkaI00

Philadelphia is turning to local talent to construct a new Harriet Tubman statue.

It comes after positive reaction to the temporary statue outside City Hall this winter in celebration of Tubman's 200th birthday.

The city reached out to the artist to build a permanent work of art to honor the abolitionist and social activist.

However, some leaders voiced their concern that the opportunity was not given to a local artist, a person of color or a woman.

Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy will begin taking proposals before the end of the year.

The hope is to have the project completed by 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia City Hall#Art#Office Of Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy