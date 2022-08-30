Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges. The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.
Scott County Sheriff: Infant, woman accused of abducting him both found safe
The Scott County Sheriff reported Wednesday morning that 9-month old Jahki Forester who was abducted on Tuesday had been found safe, along with his mother. It’s unclear where the two were found after they were last spotted in Shakopee.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
Crystal house explosion caused by man attempting to extract marijuana oil, search warrant says
CRYSTAL, Minn — The explosion over the weekend was loud. "It shook the house. I was inside the kitchen and it shook," said neighbor Dennis Wauerflein. It blew the front door right off a small house, tucked into Perry Street in Crystal. And as neighbors gathered, they speculated whether...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for Vulnerable Adult who got separated from group Tuesday at Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota BCA says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, of Mankato is missing after he was separated from his group at Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fair. Anyone who spots Nienstadt is asked to call police.
fox9.com
Police searching for missing 10-month-old baby in Carver County
(FOX 9) - A public safety alert has been sent to residents in Carver County for a missing 10-month-old boy on Tuesday. According to the alert, the missing child is a Black boy with black hair who was last wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie. Authorities are also looking for...
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County
Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol issues bus safety reminders as kids head back to school. Updated: 6 hours ago. As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips for school bus safety.
valleynewslive.com
Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital
HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
KEYC
Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Updated: 4 hours ago. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol...
ccxmedia.org
Police: Brooklyn Park Officer Assaulted, Injured Responding to 911 Call
A Brooklyn Park police officer is recovering at home after he was assaulted responding to a 911 call, police said. Brooklyn Park police say officers got a call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday from a resident who lives in the 7300 block of 78th Avenue North. The caller asked for help but didn’t indicate the problem and hung up the phone.
KEYC
MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips. State Patrol said that motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
KEYC
Mankato recovered addicts spread hope for recovery
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Spring Lake Park, the community came together to celebrate those who recovered from their substance addiction, as well as remember those who have passed from overdose. “My dog here, Jeff, my boyfriend and I decided to name him after two of our friends that...
Comments / 0