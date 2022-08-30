ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

KEYC

Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges. The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital

HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
HASTINGS, MN
KEYC

Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies. Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato. Updated: 4 hours ago. Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening. Minnesota State Patrol...
MANKATO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police: Brooklyn Park Officer Assaulted, Injured Responding to 911 Call

A Brooklyn Park police officer is recovering at home after he was assaulted responding to a 911 call, police said. Brooklyn Park police say officers got a call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday from a resident who lives in the 7300 block of 78th Avenue North. The caller asked for help but didn’t indicate the problem and hung up the phone.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KEYC

MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips. State Patrol said that motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Mankato recovered addicts spread hope for recovery

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Spring Lake Park, the community came together to celebrate those who recovered from their substance addiction, as well as remember those who have passed from overdose. “My dog here, Jeff, my boyfriend and I decided to name him after two of our friends that...
MANKATO, MN

