Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for barricade in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police arrested the suspect responsible for the barricade in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday. 26-year-old Jacob Sauls was investigated by the LVMPD for an accident regarding a stolen vehicle. Sauls then led police on a high-speed pursuit for about 5.5 miles through the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person injured in stabbing near Bonanza, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found injured in a stabbing reported in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers got a call around 1:30 a.m. about a man who was stabbed in the area of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing man in west valley

The LVMPD is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man in the west Las Vegas valley. 32-year-old Kyle Kaloi was last seen near Sky Vista and Alta Drive on Thursday, September 1 around 10 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rollover crash causes damage in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A rollover crash appeared to have caused some property damage in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. Officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Lake Mead Boulevard near Revere Street at about 6:30 a.m., said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police. A...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead, 2 critical in Henderson three-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and two others were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in a Henderson neighborhood Wednesday night. Three vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on S. Valle Verde and Clear Water Canyon drives, south of Paseo Verde Parkway, at about 8:20 p.m on Wednesday.
HENDERSON, NV
Person
Harry Reid
#Airport Security#Metropolitan Police#Traffic Control
news3lv.com

'Flight Club' releases first look into new Las Vegas location inside The Venetian

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular Social Darts concept, Flight Club, is giving fans a sneak peek into its first Las Vegas location on The Strip. The London-based company is set to feature a carousel bar, eye-catching décor, multiple event spaces, and more when it makes its debut inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas announces downtown road closures for September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced various road closures in downtown Las Vegas this month, the biggest being for the Life is Beautiful Festival. First Friday in the Arts District: Friday, September 2. Road closures for the monthly festival begin at 5 p.m. Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lanterns to light up Las Vegas on eve of One October

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're approaching the fifth anniversary of One October, and locals will again light lanterns to honor the victims. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will ship free kits to locals who want to design and customize their own lanterns. “We will guide the community and survivors...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Benefits of Halotherapy

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Salt Room recently added a third location here in the valley. Joining us now to talk about the expansion and their practice of halotherapy are Ava Mucikyan and Dr. Nicole Canada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson details emergency training drills planned for September

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is alerting residents to emergency training drills that will be taking place at city facilities throughout the month. Police and fire departments will take part in drills, starting at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. Other drills are planned through the end of September.
LAS VEGAS, NV

