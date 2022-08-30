Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
news3lv.com
Man arrested for barricade in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police arrested the suspect responsible for the barricade in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday. 26-year-old Jacob Sauls was investigated by the LVMPD for an accident regarding a stolen vehicle. Sauls then led police on a high-speed pursuit for about 5.5 miles through the...
news3lv.com
1 person injured in stabbing near Bonanza, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found injured in a stabbing reported in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers got a call around 1:30 a.m. about a man who was stabbed in the area of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Slow down: North Las Vegas police report two reckless driving crashes in one night
North Las Vegas (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police continue to urge drivers to slow down after two reported reckless driving incidents occurred in the same area Tuesday night. One of the incidents occurred at northbound Aliante and involved a young driver in a black SUV. According to police,...
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing man in west valley
The LVMPD is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man in the west Las Vegas valley. 32-year-old Kyle Kaloi was last seen near Sky Vista and Alta Drive on Thursday, September 1 around 10 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out...
news3lv.com
Rollover crash causes damage in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A rollover crash appeared to have caused some property damage in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. Officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Lake Mead Boulevard near Revere Street at about 6:30 a.m., said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police. A...
news3lv.com
Boulder City explosion ruled an industrial accident, Clark County Fire announces
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An explosion that injured six people in Boulder City has been ruled an industrial accident, Clark County fire said in an update sent out Thursday. The blast happened on July 11 at a plant off US 95, which left Armorock employee Eddie Digangi with serious burns and almost claimed his life.
news3lv.com
1 dead, 2 critical in Henderson three-vehicle crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and two others were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in a Henderson neighborhood Wednesday night. Three vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on S. Valle Verde and Clear Water Canyon drives, south of Paseo Verde Parkway, at about 8:20 p.m on Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Boulder City Police going electric with new Tesla patrol cars
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is taking a big step to protect and serve the environment. It has added Teslas as patrol cars as part of a new pilot program. News 3 got a look at the new Tesla Model Y on Thursday, fitted with...
news3lv.com
Largest Mai Tai world record broken at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One popular Chinatown bar just set the world record for the Largest Mai Tai as the tiki bar celebrates its 7th anniversary. The record was broken on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the bar located in Chinatown, near Spring Moutain and Valley View. Many people...
news3lv.com
Traffic safety concerns around a valley school, what one crossing guard is saying
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — School crossing guards outside Somerset Academy Lone Mountain say they have faced too many close calls. “We’re in a 15-mile-per-hour school zone and we cannot get the cars to stop. We have 18-wheelers that are speeding through, parents, teachers,” said the crossing guard, Ashley.
news3lv.com
New 'Rick and Morty' experience arrives at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fans of the animated series "Rick and Morty" can check out a new installation at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. A custom build has been set up on the Fremont Street Experience as part of the experience called "#WORMAGEDDON." A spokesperson says 14 custom...
news3lv.com
'Flight Club' releases first look into new Las Vegas location inside The Venetian
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular Social Darts concept, Flight Club, is giving fans a sneak peek into its first Las Vegas location on The Strip. The London-based company is set to feature a carousel bar, eye-catching décor, multiple event spaces, and more when it makes its debut inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces downtown road closures for September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced various road closures in downtown Las Vegas this month, the biggest being for the Life is Beautiful Festival. First Friday in the Arts District: Friday, September 2. Road closures for the monthly festival begin at 5 p.m. Friday...
news3lv.com
Lanterns to light up Las Vegas on eve of One October
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're approaching the fifth anniversary of One October, and locals will again light lanterns to honor the victims. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will ship free kits to locals who want to design and customize their own lanterns. “We will guide the community and survivors...
news3lv.com
Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
news3lv.com
Red Rock Resorts announces the closure, demolition of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An off-strip gambling hall and hotel will soon be closing its doors to guests in preparation for a future project. On Friday, Red Rock Resorts announced its plans to close and demolish the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel. The company plans to demolish...
news3lv.com
Benefits of Halotherapy
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Salt Room recently added a third location here in the valley. Joining us now to talk about the expansion and their practice of halotherapy are Ava Mucikyan and Dr. Nicole Canada.
news3lv.com
Henderson details emergency training drills planned for September
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is alerting residents to emergency training drills that will be taking place at city facilities throughout the month. Police and fire departments will take part in drills, starting at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. Other drills are planned through the end of September.
news3lv.com
RTC urges commuters to plan for heavy labor day weekend traffic, transit holiday schedule
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging commuters to plan their routes ahead of the busy holiday weekend. The transit service will be operating on a Sunday schedule in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5. Additionally, RTC warns those traveling...
