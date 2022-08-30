The goal is to win the game. North Carolina did that Saturday in Boone, 63-61. The score indicates quite the shootout, though honestly, the score itself does not come close to revealing just how insane those 60 minutes of action were. The InsideCarolina.com crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples and host Tommy Ashley attempt to make some semblance of sense of it all as Carolina Football improves to 2-0 on the season heading back on the road next weekend at Georgia State.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO