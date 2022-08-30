Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Following an offseason of hype and hope building around the program, NC State nearly saw its expectations shattered in Week 1. Not just the national expectations that propelled the Wolfpack to the No. 13 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls, but the internal ones for the players and coaches and the fan base that waited more than nine months for the season to kickoff.
After a nail-biting finish on Saturday afternoon that took a missed PAT and field goal from ECU, NC State came out with a 21-20 victory in Greenville. It wasn't a pretty win, but Michael and Cory break it all down nonetheless on the postgame podcast. The guys take a look...
The goal is to win the game. North Carolina did that Saturday in Boone, 63-61. The score indicates quite the shootout, though honestly, the score itself does not come close to revealing just how insane those 60 minutes of action were. The InsideCarolina.com crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples and host Tommy Ashley attempt to make some semblance of sense of it all as Carolina Football improves to 2-0 on the season heading back on the road next weekend at Georgia State.
Late last season, Owen Daffer delivered one of the biggest kicks in East Carolina football history. On Saturday, he had the chance to do it again, and redeem himself in the process. Instead, the sophomore kicker just pushed a potential game-winning kick in the final seconds wide right, as 13th-ranked NC State escaped with a 21-20 victory in front of a record crowd of 51,711 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Vanderbilt is 2-0 for the first time since 2018, but it did not happen without some drama on Saturday against Elon. Although the Commodores appeared to have the game well in hand in the third quarter, their defense collapsed in the second half and nearly allowed the Phoenix to mount a massive comeback. Heading into next week's game against Wake Forest's explosive offense, the 'Dores have some work to do.
If you are looking for a cogent blow-by-blow review of yesterday’s North Carolina-Appalachian State football contest, won 63-61 by the Tar Heels, happy hunting. If you find one, let me know.
On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
