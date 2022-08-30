Read full article on original website
srnnews.com
U.S. weekly jobless claims at two-month low as labor market stays resilient
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a two-month low last week while layoffs dropped in August, suggesting the Federal Reserve would need to continue aggressively raising interest rates to slow the labor market. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department...
srnnews.com
Wall St slides as investors digest jobs data
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes fell in afternoon trading on Friday as investors digested mixed jobs data, while renewed concerns over the European gas crisis prompted investors to sell equities heading into a long weekend. The main three indexes opened sharply higher following the jobs data that...
srnnews.com
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited “current market conditions” in its decision to scrap its...
srnnews.com
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state’s largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
