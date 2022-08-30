Read full article on original website
Related
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Angler Catches Giant 10-Foot, 4-Inch Idaho State Record White Sturgeon
A southern Idaho reservoir is home to some true freshwater monsters, and an angler from Utah just caught one of them. In early August, Greg Poulsen landed a white sturgeon measuring 10 feet, 4 inches—big enough to officially set Idaho’s new catch-and-release state record for the species. According...
Angler Catches Massive 36-Pound, 7-Ounce Potential U.K. Record Turbot
On August 8, Alan Evans hooked into an absolute slab of a flatfish—a potential British record turbot. He was fishing with Shetland charter captain Jon Keggie aboard his boat The Revolution. Evans was using a Savage Gear Sandeel V2, which is a jighead paired with a soft-plastic body tailor made for targeting deep sea fish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Three Must-Know Rules of Frogging for Bass
It’s late summer and the vegetation is thick. What’s lurking in those pads and weed mats where you live? Giant largemouths? Snakeheads? Pike? Bowfins? Regardless of what you’re after, there’s no more effective—or fun—way to target summer fish in heavy cover than with a hollow-body topwater frog.
Alligator Comes Flying Out Of Water To Steal Fisherman’s Fresh Catch
Florida, man… even the gators are going to try and rob you. There’s lots of crazy things that a person can witness while out fishing. Not all of them are optimal though. Fish provide a great resource of food to many different species out there from grizzly bears and gators, to eagles and even wolves.
WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up
In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Classics Bass Lures You Should Be Fishing Right Now
Fishing was so much simpler back in the day. There weren’t nearly as many lure choices, and you didn’t need the right rod and reel combo to fish the latest and greatest baits. Does that mean anglers in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s were less skilled? Hell no. Furthermore, some of the lures developed 80 years ago still catch more fish today than the hottest bait released last season. This is especially true in the late summer when bass get lazy, look to the surface often, and opportunistically feed on more terrestrial critters.
Bass Fisherman Has A Crack At Live Frog Bait
Well, this is an interesting take on live-action lures. I mean, it happens all over the place, live bait just seems to work best. We can try to mimic what these fish are actually eating all we want, but nothing will ever work better than the real thing. It may...
Having a whale of a time! Awesome moment humpback repeatedly breaches just meters from where father, son and their dog Shelby are kayaking
This awesome footage shows the moment a humpback whale performed a series of stunning breaches just metres away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia. Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, and their nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Shelby on August 9 in Desolation...
The Best Duck Hunting Boats of 2022
After hunting my way across the U.S.A. chasing the North American Waterfowl Grand Slam, I can attest to the importance of selecting the right duck hunting boat for specific waters. While all boats offer some versatility, no one could have convinced me to hunt king eiders on St. Paul Island, Alaska in a marsh boat. Likewise, I would have shaken my head if I was in a TDB while hunting tree ducks in a shallow Florida marsh. Simply put, you need boat for your hunting scenario, and factors including maneuverability, concealment, safety, and size all play an important role in making the appropriate choice for the best duck hunting boats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our Blind Fly Rod Test Reveals a Pair of Shocking Bargains
You’re a pretty good fly caster, right? You can tell the difference between a fancy fly rod and a cheap one. I mean, if I handed you a $1,000 5-weight to cast for a while and then switched it out with a $250 stick, you’d know right away which was which, wouldn’t you?
CARS・
The Best Saltwater Fly Rods of 2022
As we polled into the back of a creek not much wider than the skiff, our guide said you’re only going to get one shot at these fish. We turned a bend and there they were just 50 feet away, tails out of the water and pushing a wake as they fed. In an open field, an accurate 50-foot cast is pretty easy. But it becomes incredibly challenging when you add in wind, adrenaline, being surrounded by back cast snagging tall grass, and line cutting oyster beds lining the creek. That’s saltwater fly fishing.
The Best Days of the 2022 Whitetail Rut
What’s a preseason without some prognostications? Some hot picks and bold predictions? As I write this, the early bow opener here in southeastern Minnesota is only a little more than a couple weeks away. As much as I love hunting those early days, though, what I’m really thinking about as the 2022-23 season approaches is the same thing every whitetail hunter waits for all year: the rut. Not just the peak of the breeding cycle, but the whole shebang, from late-October’s explosion of rubs and scrapes and first exploratory doe-seeking missions all the way through secondary rut, when the biggest bucks are still on their feet, shuffling through winter’s fist blankets of snow to find the last available does.
Ninja Just Released Its First Outdoor Grill, a Charcoal and Propane-Free BBQ Machine
Ninja, one of our favorite brands for multi-functional cooking devices that pack seven, eight and occasionally nine different appliances into one gadget, just released their first ever outdoor grill: the Ninja Woodfire Pro. As you would expect from a Ninja product, it’s not just a grill. This multifunctional appliance can also smoke, roast, bake, dehydrate, air crisp and broil all from the comfort of your own backyard, and comes with a whole slew of accessories for making the cooking process easy. Ninja’s indoor grills are electric appliances, which makes sense — no one wants to die from carbon monoxide poisoning or...
Umarex Gauntlet Review: A Feature-Rich Air Rifle with an Entry-Level Price
If you asked the typical firearm hunter about airguns a decade ago, they would probably think about the low power guns most hunters cut their teeth on. But in recent years there has been a growing awareness of the effectiveness of air powered rifles and their potential to provide expanded hunting opportunities. The market for adult oriented airguns has seen explosive growth, with many states expanding their hunting regulations to permit air rifles as a method of legally harvesting wild game.
Comments / 0