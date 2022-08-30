Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
Tennessee may be known for its Southern hospitality and general kindness to visitors, but even the Volunteer State can have its moments of being "rude." There's a reason "bless your heart" is a mainstay in any southerner's vocabulary, masking a backhanded remark in the guise of a sweet saying. Preply...
iheart.com
Fri Blog: Zero Income Tax in Colorado, Plus Biden Gave a Hate Speech
BEN MURREY FROM THE INDEPENDENCE INSTITUTE IS ON AT 1 TODAY Because he's written this nifty column about an easy way we can eliminate the income tax in Colorado, something BOTH gubernatorial candidates say they want to happen, although I believe one of them more than the one in power right now. Ben will explain how and I can ask him how to backfill those dollars. Read his column here.
iheart.com
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
If you're looking for a new place to call home, two Arizona cities were ranked among the best in the entire country for buying a house. WalletHub compiled a list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine the best local real estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home price appreciation to job growth."
iheart.com
Oregon Gets $41-Million For Wood Products Research
More than $16 million of federal funds are on their way to University of Oregon and $8 million to Oregon State University researchers after the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition was named a grant recipient by the historic Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration...
iheart.com
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
As summer draws to end and the anticipation of autumn brings thoughts of vivid foliage, apple picking, haunted houses and more, now is the time to plan your perfect fall vacation. Pure Wow searched around the country to find 30 of the best fall vacation spots in the U.S., and...
iheart.com
Mass State Trooper Trooper Mark S. Charbonnier was killed this day in 1994.
Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, Massachusetts. His murderer was a convicted killer on parole. Click HERE to read Trooper Charbonier's story and write a tribute on the Officer Down Memorial Page.
iheart.com
New Gun Permit And Carrying Laws Now in Effect Across New York State
Despite a late legal challenge, brand new gun permit and gun carrying laws are now in effect across New York State. On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed a motion for an injunction filed by national firearm organizations to block the legislation from taking effect Thursday. The measures include rigorous steps to obtain a conceal-carry permit including a social media check, classroom training, and live-firing exercises. There are also areas where guns are banned for ordinary citizens including schools, churches, and hospitals. Governor Hochul says the state will continue leading the way forward and implement common sense gun safety legislation.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: NEW GUN LAW: WILL YOU OBEY, WILL COPS ENFORCE?
Don’t ask, don’t tell. That’s how gun owners and law-enforcement officers should approach New York’s unconstitutional new gun law. I won’t tell you what I’m carrying, and don’t you ask me what I have. We may be the targets of illegal oppression, but...
iheart.com
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
iheart.com
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Tennessee won a $2 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.
iheart.com
Oregon National Guard Mobilized For Rum Creek Fire
The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
iheart.com
Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike
A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
