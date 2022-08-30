Dunkin' to thank local teachers with free coffee on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. - Dunkin' wants to thank teachers by treating them to a free coffee on Thursday.

As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ says they are brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students.

In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Virginia are treating teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday. No purchase is necessary and there's a limit one per guest.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said John Motta, local Virginia Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Local Virginia Dunkin' franchisees John Motta and Gregg Nigro plan to specially deliver coffee, donuts, gift cards, and more to several schools. This week, they are delivering a combined 30 boxes of coffee and 30 dozen donuts to Kingston Elementary School, Lynnhaven Middle School, First Flight High School and First Colonial High School.

