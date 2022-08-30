ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company. Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 9/1/22

Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves. Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. Updated: 13 hours ago. “This is a monument to that great...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear signs proclamation bringing awareness to childhood cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The proclamation was signed in Louisville as Beshear and other city leaders visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana. The nonprofit organization is known for providing...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Many rescued adult beagles ready for ‘fur-ever’ homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society said many of the adult beagles taken in from a breeding facility in early August, are now ready for their “fur-ever” home. The beagles have spent the last few weeks in foster care, to get acclimated to life as a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 men shot in Shawnee neighborhood recovering in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police said calls came in around 10 p.m. stating two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at University Hospital. According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend. The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers. There will also be a vendor village with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Louisville man located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have canceled the Golden Alert for a 67-year-old man who last seen near the Greenwood Boat Docks. The alert for Jerry Johnson was issued late Thursday. MetroSafe announced the cancellation around 6:50 a.m. Friday. No information about where Johnson was located was give,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units. Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments. Deputy Chief Kent Kruer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Him & Her Boutique opens in Louisville Paddock Shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular New Albany boutique made its way to Louisville. There was a ribbon cutting Thursday for Him & Her Boutique’s new store at the Paddock Shops on Summit Plaza Drive. “In our six years of building the Him & Her brand, we have created...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WorldFest closes early due to inclement weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WorldFest has closed early Saturday evening due to inclement weather. According to Louisville Metro Special Events, officials decided to close early and they hope everyone will be ready to come back Sunday at 11:00a.m. To stay up to date on WorldFest, you can follow them on...
LOUISVILLE, KY

