HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO