ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Bob Kerrey: Censorship in schools 'dangerous to democracy'

Bob Kerrey is worried about our schools. More specifically, the former Nebraska governor, U.S. senator and college president is worried we are risking what he thinks makes our education system great. We’re woefully underspending on education and underinvesting in our children, he argued during a recent interview. We’re falling...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Illinois man arrested after pursuit near Lexington

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrols said troopers arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper said they observed a Nissan Versa traveling over 100 mph on I-80 near Lexington. NSP said the trooper...
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man accused of kicking, spitting on officers

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man is facing two charges of assaulting officers after reportedly resisting arrest, according to Scottsbluff authorities. On July 15th, Scottsbluff Police officers responded to a call about a man reportedly acting erratically on 19th Street. The caller stated that a man came into an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy