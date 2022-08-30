Read full article on original website
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
Bob Kerrey: Censorship in schools 'dangerous to democracy'
Bob Kerrey is worried about our schools. More specifically, the former Nebraska governor, U.S. senator and college president is worried we are risking what he thinks makes our education system great. We’re woefully underspending on education and underinvesting in our children, he argued during a recent interview. We’re falling...
NSP: Illinois man arrested after pursuit near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrols said troopers arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper said they observed a Nissan Versa traveling over 100 mph on I-80 near Lexington. NSP said the trooper...
Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Pre-trial hearing for mother accused of performing, concealing abortion continued
MADISON, Neb. -- A pre-trial hearing for a northeast Nebraska woman accused of helping illegally terminate her daughter's pregnancy and concealing the fetus has been pushed back until October. A hearing for 41-year-old Jessica Burgess was scheduled for Friday morning, but it was continued until October 6th to give time...
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
Scottsbluff man accused of kicking, spitting on officers
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man is facing two charges of assaulting officers after reportedly resisting arrest, according to Scottsbluff authorities. On July 15th, Scottsbluff Police officers responded to a call about a man reportedly acting erratically on 19th Street. The caller stated that a man came into an...
