Ryan Day Excited About Recruits Taking in Electric Atmosphere This Weekend, Kewan Lacy Hopes to Attend OSU Game Later in September

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’ll be taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. Playing before Labor Day is a relatively new phenomenon in Ohio State football history, so the season’s first edition of Ohio State on This Date will be a bit leaner than the rest of them to come as the season progresses. The Buckeyes have only played on Sept. 3 three times before this year, and all of those games have come since 2005.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO