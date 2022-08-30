Ryan Day Excited About Recruits Taking in Electric Atmosphere This Weekend, Kewan Lacy Hopes to Attend OSU Game Later in September

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Set to Play for Fourth Time on Sept. 3
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’ll be taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. Playing before Labor Day is a relatively new phenomenon in Ohio State football history, so the season’s first edition of Ohio State on This Date will be a bit leaner than the rest of them to come as the season progresses. The Buckeyes have only played on Sept. 3 three times before this year, and all of those games have come since 2005.
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch for Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
It’s finally game day in Columbus. In just 12 hours following the publication of this article, Ohio State and Notre Dame will be live on ABC as the second-ranked Buckeyes and fifth-ranked Fighting Irish go head-to-head in the marquee game of the opening week of the college football season.
Eleven Warriors
Previewing Ohio State's Massive Recruiting Weekend Ahead of the Notre Dame Game
It's only Week 1, yet Ohio State will likely host its largest recruiting weekend of the season the very first time the Buckeyes set foot into Ohio Stadium in 2022. More than 60 recruits from various classes are expected to attend the highly anticipated top-five matchup, including some highly-touted names among them. Twelve five-star prospects between the classes of 2023 and 2024 will be in attendance, as will 19 commits from the 2023 class and the lone commit from 2024, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Eleven Warriors
Gene Smith Says "We Gotta Kick Their Ass Tonight" At Ohio State Skull Session Before Notre Dame Game
Gene Smith didn't mince words at Skull Session Saturday. A couple hours before kickoff between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish in Columbus, the Ohio State athletic director delivered a strong message for his former school. “I love my alma mater, but we gotta kick their ass tonight," Smith told Buckeye...
Eleven Warriors
Lee Corso Puts on Brutus Head, Picks Ohio State to Beat Notre Dame Ahead of Top-Five Showdown
Lee Corso is going with Brutus and the Buckeyes. It certainly didn't take long for Lee Corso to put on the Brutus mascot head this season, which has almost become a yearly tradition at this point. Ahead of the top-five showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame in Columbus Saturday night, the legendary college football personality picked the Buckeyes to beat the Fighting Irish in the season opener, the first top-five matchup to open the season in Ohio State's storied history.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Tells Teammates to Suit Up, Ohio State Has the Nation's Best Offensive Line and the Big Ten Network Will Chronicle an Infamous Michigan Moment
Here it is, folks — the last Skull Session of the offseason. Tomorrow morning, a gameday Skull Session will be live on the website at 5 a.m., and Eleven Warriors will be off and running covering Ohio State as it hopes to win the program's first national championship since 2014.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock
Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
Eleven Warriors
Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
Eleven Warriors
Blue Bloods Square Off in the Shoe
The 2022 season opener is just one sunrise away. And it's not your ordinary season kickoff as No. 5 Notre Dame comes to town for a primetime banger. Just like you, this week's participants are chomping at the bit so let me get out of the way. Please welcome my...
Eleven Warriors
Notes on Ohio State Targets’ Conversations with Buckeye Coaches As Direct Communication with 2024 Recruits Begins
Ohio State coaches and class of 2024 recruits alike kept their phones close all day Thursday. Sept. 1 is a massive day on the recruiting calendar for prospects in their junior year of high school and the Buckeyes were certainly active Thursday in reaching out to their coveted targets. Thursday...
Eleven Warriors
Three Key Matchups in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State enters its first game of the season as a three-score favorite over the No. 5 team in the country. But make no mistake; given the inherent unknowns at the start of any college football campaign, there’s plenty of danger for the Buckeyes as they host the Marcus Freeman-led Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors
Lorenzo Styles Excited to See His Sons Compete in the National Spotlight in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Two brothers will stand on opposite sidelines when No. 2 Ohio State opens its season against No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Wearing blue and gold will be sophomore Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., while freshman Ohio State safety Sonny Styles will don scarlet and gray. It’ll be the first time Lorenzo and Sonny will be on the same football field in two years, dating back to when Lorenzo was a senior and Sonny was a sophomore at Pickerington Central High School, about 30 minutes away from The Shoe. Only instead of teammates, they’ll be temporary rivals instead, both playing on teams with College Football Playoff aspirations.
Eleven Warriors
What to Know About College GameDay’s Coverage of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
ESPN’s College GameDay will visit Columbus for the 21st time this weekend to feature a top-five matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but Ohio State's on-campus festivities are set to begin much earlier, with ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting live from campus starting at 9 a.m. We have everything you need to know about College GameDay whether you’re planning to watch or attend and several other activities that will take place before the tradition-rich programs battle on the gridiron.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Gives $500 Express Gift Cards to Entire Ohio State Football Team to Buy New Game Day Suits
C.J. Stroud wants his entire team to be looking fly on game day. In a post-practice speech shared Thursday by the Ohio State football team on its official Twitter account, Stroud told the Buckeyes that he was giving every player a $500 gift card to Express – one of his NIL sponsors – to buy new suits for the 2022 season.
Eleven Warriors
Notre Dame Game Trailer is Everything We Needed Before Game 1 of 2022
The first chapter in Ohio State's 2022 football season begins on Saturday against Notre Dame. The top-five showdown will be the first test in the Buckeyes' quest to win the program's first national championship since 2014. "Do it for the guy next to you, behind you, for the brotherhood. Everything...
