Columbus, OH

Ryan Day Excited About Recruits Taking in Electric Atmosphere This Weekend, Kewan Lacy Hopes to Attend OSU Game Later in September

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Set to Play for Fourth Time on Sept. 3

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’ll be taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. Playing before Labor Day is a relatively new phenomenon in Ohio State football history, so the season’s first edition of Ohio State on This Date will be a bit leaner than the rest of them to come as the season progresses. The Buckeyes have only played on Sept. 3 three times before this year, and all of those games have come since 2005.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Previewing Ohio State's Massive Recruiting Weekend Ahead of the Notre Dame Game

It's only Week 1, yet Ohio State will likely host its largest recruiting weekend of the season the very first time the Buckeyes set foot into Ohio Stadium in 2022. More than 60 recruits from various classes are expected to attend the highly anticipated top-five matchup, including some highly-touted names among them. Twelve five-star prospects between the classes of 2023 and 2024 will be in attendance, as will 19 commits from the 2023 class and the lone commit from 2024, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Lee Corso Puts on Brutus Head, Picks Ohio State to Beat Notre Dame Ahead of Top-Five Showdown

Lee Corso is going with Brutus and the Buckeyes. It certainly didn't take long for Lee Corso to put on the Brutus mascot head this season, which has almost become a yearly tradition at this point. Ahead of the top-five showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame in Columbus Saturday night, the legendary college football personality picked the Buckeyes to beat the Fighting Irish in the season opener, the first top-five matchup to open the season in Ohio State's storied history.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock

Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame

Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Blue Bloods Square Off in the Shoe

The 2022 season opener is just one sunrise away. And it's not your ordinary season kickoff as No. 5 Notre Dame comes to town for a primetime banger. Just like you, this week's participants are chomping at the bit so let me get out of the way. Please welcome my...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Three Key Matchups in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame

Ohio State enters its first game of the season as a three-score favorite over the No. 5 team in the country. But make no mistake; given the inherent unknowns at the start of any college football campaign, there’s plenty of danger for the Buckeyes as they host the Marcus Freeman-led Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Horseshoe.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Lorenzo Styles Excited to See His Sons Compete in the National Spotlight in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Two brothers will stand on opposite sidelines when No. 2 Ohio State opens its season against No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Wearing blue and gold will be sophomore Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., while freshman Ohio State safety Sonny Styles will don scarlet and gray. It’ll be the first time Lorenzo and Sonny will be on the same football field in two years, dating back to when Lorenzo was a senior and Sonny was a sophomore at Pickerington Central High School, about 30 minutes away from The Shoe. Only instead of teammates, they’ll be temporary rivals instead, both playing on teams with College Football Playoff aspirations.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

What to Know About College GameDay’s Coverage of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

ESPN’s College GameDay will visit Columbus for the 21st time this weekend to feature a top-five matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but Ohio State's on-campus festivities are set to begin much earlier, with ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting live from campus starting at 9 a.m. We have everything you need to know about College GameDay whether you’re planning to watch or attend and several other activities that will take place before the tradition-rich programs battle on the gridiron.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Notre Dame Game Trailer is Everything We Needed Before Game 1 of 2022

The first chapter in Ohio State's 2022 football season begins on Saturday against Notre Dame. The top-five showdown will be the first test in the Buckeyes' quest to win the program's first national championship since 2014. "Do it for the guy next to you, behind you, for the brotherhood. Everything...
COLUMBUS, OH

