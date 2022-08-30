NOOKSACK — Cheryl Brown’s home is filled with memories: yearbook pictures of her grandkids on the refrigerator, furniture for her aging parents in the living room, dog toys from her son’s three large dogs on the floor. Her home also has personal respirators for her family hanging in the hallway, a box full of hazmat suits in various sizes and buckets of bleach solution at the bottom of the stairs.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO