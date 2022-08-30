Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Neighbors of Swift Creek displaced by asbestos
NOOKSACK — Cheryl Brown’s home is filled with memories: yearbook pictures of her grandkids on the refrigerator, furniture for her aging parents in the living room, dog toys from her son’s three large dogs on the floor. Her home also has personal respirators for her family hanging in the hallway, a box full of hazmat suits in various sizes and buckets of bleach solution at the bottom of the stairs.
cascadiadaily.com
Discussions swirl around proposed Skagit gravel mine
Skagit County’s hearing for a proposed 51-acre gravel mine continued Friday afternoon, the third day of discussions regarding Concrete Nor’west’s request for a special-use permit for a 25-year operation. The hearing initially began Aug. 26 and continued on Aug. 29 before resuming Friday morning. Throughout the hearing,...
Woman reportedly eludes five Whatcom law enforcement agencies. Here’s what she did next
A Blaine Police officer initially attempted to stop her for speeding.
These three Bellingham businesses are closing this month
“Food service has always been a low-margin affair fueled by diligent management, long hours, and a desire to succeed,” one owner wrote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff. Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.
cascadiadaily.com
Against the wind, with resolve
Kari Neumeyer came off the water with a touch of windburn and a smile that sent a message: A bit of headwind on Bellingham Bay is nothing when you’ve had a run-in with ovarian cancer. All too often, she thinks, patients battling the oft-deadly disease are gathered in crisis,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New school year gets off to unusual start, as fire alarm sounds at Bellingham school
The school was evacuated after the alarm sounded in the school’s gym building.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
Told his account is overdrawn, Bellingham man allegedly pulls knife and demands $200
He reportedly told the teller than the knife was to ensure he got his money.
Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
whatcom-news.com
Everson Police see drugs by driver & passenger – search reveals cache of firearms in trunk
EVERSON, Wash. — The Everson Police Department said that on July 9th, Everson Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying an expired registration. While officers spoke with the driver, they observed drug paraphernalia scattered around where the driver and passenger were seated. Officers asked the driver...
Another boat sinks in Bellingham waters
This one comes after a 36-foot sailboat sank in the Whatcom Creek Waterway last month.
whatcom-news.com
Blaine Police ask for help locating man suspected in property crimes
BLAINE, Wash. — The Blaine Police Department (BPD) issued an alert Tuesday, August 30th, that asks the public for assistance in locating Christopher Powell, age 47. Today’s alert says BPD has established probable cause to arrest Powel and charge him with suspicion of 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree malicious mischief, 2nd degree vehicle prowling, 3rd degree theft and criminal trespass. The charges are the result of investigations into 3 separate incidents.
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
thenorthernlight.com
Specialized medical practice to open in Bellingham
The Diabetes, Osteoporosis and Weight Loss Center is set to open in Bellingham on September 20 to help residents have more access to specialized medicine. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD, are opening the practice, at 2101 Cornwall Avenue, that will specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. The center will help patients of all ages with abnormal bone density, high blood sugar or who need help managing weight, according to a press release on the practice’s opening.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
kpug1170.com
Blaine Police are asking the public’s help in locating man wanted for multiple crimes
BLAINE, Wash.- Blaine Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted for a number of crimes. Christopher Powell is suspected of malicious mischief, vehicle prowl, criminal trespass, theft and burglary. A police spokesperson says he’s committed a series of crimes over recent weeks...
Comments / 0