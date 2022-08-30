ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

cascadiadaily.com

Neighbors of Swift Creek displaced by asbestos

NOOKSACK — Cheryl Brown’s home is filled with memories: yearbook pictures of her grandkids on the refrigerator, furniture for her aging parents in the living room, dog toys from her son’s three large dogs on the floor. Her home also has personal respirators for her family hanging in the hallway, a box full of hazmat suits in various sizes and buckets of bleach solution at the bottom of the stairs.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Discussions swirl around proposed Skagit gravel mine

Skagit County’s hearing for a proposed 51-acre gravel mine continued Friday afternoon, the third day of discussions regarding Concrete Nor’west’s request for a special-use permit for a 25-year operation. The hearing initially began Aug. 26 and continued on Aug. 29 before resuming Friday morning. Throughout the hearing,...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Against the wind, with resolve

Kari Neumeyer came off the water with a touch of windburn and a smile that sent a message: A bit of headwind on Bellingham Bay is nothing when you’ve had a run-in with ovarian cancer. All too often, she thinks, patients battling the oft-deadly disease are gathered in crisis,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Blaine Police ask for help locating man suspected in property crimes

BLAINE, Wash. — The Blaine Police Department (BPD) issued an alert Tuesday, August 30th, that asks the public for assistance in locating Christopher Powell, age 47. Today’s alert says BPD has established probable cause to arrest Powel and charge him with suspicion of 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree malicious mischief, 2nd degree vehicle prowling, 3rd degree theft and criminal trespass. The charges are the result of investigations into 3 separate incidents.
BLAINE, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
SEQUIM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Specialized medical practice to open in Bellingham

The Diabetes, Osteoporosis and Weight Loss Center is set to open in Bellingham on September 20 to help residents have more access to specialized medicine. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD, are opening the practice, at 2101 Cornwall Avenue, that will specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. The center will help patients of all ages with abnormal bone density, high blood sugar or who need help managing weight, according to a press release on the practice’s opening.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA

