Hawaii State

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
SHOPO's board holds off on monthly allowance increase following criticism

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After receiving a lot of criticism for giving themselves significant raises, the state board of directors for the Hawaii police officers union temporarily suspended its monthly allowances pending the outcome of a vote. In a letter to its members, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers...
New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky

For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
Advocates Address Opioid Crisis on Overdose Awareness Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Though nationwide overdoses are trending up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Hawaii has seen a 6.8% decrease in overdoses since the most recent count. Supporters of "Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center" hope there will be even fewer family members who have to...
County of Hawaii opening waiting list for Housing voucher

The County of Hawai’i Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) on September 19 through October 3. Applications must be completed and submitted electronically through OHCD’s online application portal, accessible with any computer or smartphone with...
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
DOH recommends new COVID-19 vaccine booster following CDC approval

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) recommends residents get the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine following its approval by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new, bivalent vaccine booster protects against the original COVID-19 strain as well as specifically targeting the most-dominant ba.4 and...
Labor Day weekend weather forecast: Enhanced showers, winds pick up Sunday

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honoluu, light to moderate trades are expected today, allowing localized sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. An area of enhanced moisture will move from east to west through the islands today into early Sunday, bringing...
