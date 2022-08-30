Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
KITV.com
Two Hawaii coffee shops make Yelp's list of best coffee in the country
Two Hawaii coffee shops have made the list of the best coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada, according to the website Yelp. Vigilante Artisan Coffee, in Lahaina, Maui, and Koana, in Mountain View on the Big Island, were both in the top 50 coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada.
KITV.com
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
Many in the Ocean Pointe community are worried about getting priced out of their own homes over time...and that an influx of people will dramatically effect quality of life. Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents. The world's biggest wave pool is set to be...
KITV.com
SHOPO's board holds off on monthly allowance increase following criticism
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After receiving a lot of criticism for giving themselves significant raises, the state board of directors for the Hawaii police officers union temporarily suspended its monthly allowances pending the outcome of a vote. In a letter to its members, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Hawaii Defense Alliance unveils new job board, featuring defense job listings
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Defense Alliance (Alliance) has unveiled 'Huio Hawaii,' an online job forum that will feature job opportunities in the defense sector. Hawaii-based businesses can post open positions and connect with those seeking career opportunities.
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
KITV.com
New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky
For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
KITV.com
Advocates Address Opioid Crisis on Overdose Awareness Day
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Though nationwide overdoses are trending up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Hawaii has seen a 6.8% decrease in overdoses since the most recent count. Supporters of "Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center" hope there will be even fewer family members who have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
County of Hawaii opening waiting list for Housing voucher
The County of Hawai’i Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) on September 19 through October 3. Applications must be completed and submitted electronically through OHCD’s online application portal, accessible with any computer or smartphone with...
KITV.com
New tech, shorter lines, and four-legged reinforcements: Maui airport unveils big changes to improve travelers' experience
KAHULUI, Maui (KITV4) - For months, Maui’s main airport has been overwhelmed with departing travelers. Many have been complaining about the long lines and wait times. On Thursday, state transportation officials introduced some changes to speed things up.
KITV.com
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
KITV.com
DOH recommends new COVID-19 vaccine booster following CDC approval
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) recommends residents get the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine following its approval by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new, bivalent vaccine booster protects against the original COVID-19 strain as well as specifically targeting the most-dominant ba.4 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Big Island police on the hunt for a new police chief after Chief Paul Ferreira retires
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After nearly seven years as Hawaii Island’s police chief, Thursday is Chief Paul Ferreira's last day with the force. He announced his intent to retire back in June. With roughly 40-years with the department, Ferreira joined the ranks in 19-82 as a patrol officer and...
KITV.com
Condo Complex says electric construction delays has units facing threat of blackouts
MAKAKILO (KITV)- With recent rate hikes on O'ahu, electricity is top of mind for many. One condo complex says its dealing with outages. Makakilo Hale 2 Board Vice-President Sheral Graham is keeping an eye on the electrical system at the condo complex. One of the units is only working on half power, and has been for some time.
KITV.com
Labor Day weekend weather forecast: Enhanced showers, winds pick up Sunday
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honoluu, light to moderate trades are expected today, allowing localized sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. An area of enhanced moisture will move from east to west through the islands today into early Sunday, bringing...
KITV.com
Puna teen arrested, charged after threatening to bring gun to school, police say
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Puna teen was arrested after police say he threatened to bring a gun to school during an altercation on a school bus, Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old student has been charged with a single count of second-degree terroristic threatening following the incident.
Comments / 0