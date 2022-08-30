ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
Fox News

CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech. Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
POTUS
Fox News

WaPo editorial board says Biden’s ‘MAGA’ speech 'fell short’: 'demeaning' to 'conservatives of goodwill'

The Washington Post Editorial Board published a piece Friday arguing that Biden’s "MAGA Republican" speech was too "partisan" and too harsh on well-meaning Americans. The board claimed that Biden’s speech "fell short" of uniting the country and came off as "scolding or demeaning" to good Republicans that otherwise could be persuaded into abandoning former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN correspondent raves Biden speech condemning MAGA Republicans was ‘very, very patriotic’

CNN correspondent Eva McKend lavished praise on President Biden’s "very, very patriotic" political speech in Philadelphia Thursday despite several divisive statements. Biden delivered a speech emphasizing what he considered to be a political battle between "MAGA Republicans" and those supporting democracy. Although Biden was slammed for his previous claims that these "extremist" Republicans promoted "semi-fascism," he doubled down on the assertion during his speech, suggesting they threaten democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

WH fires back at journalists who call Biden speech 'political,' uses media's own reporting against them

The White House did not hold back against journalists who described President Biden's anti-MAGA speech as "political." Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA Republicans" and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Fox News

