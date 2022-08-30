Read full article on original website
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis
Kellyanne Conway: Biden spends more time talking about MAGA Republicans than the border, fentanyl crisis.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Gov. Hochul declares 'theory' of ‘good guy with a gun’ stopping armed 'bad guys' is over
Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared at an event celebrating the implementation of stricter gun laws that the "theory" of "a good guy with a gun" stopping "bad guys" with guns is over in the Empire State. "This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop...
CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech. Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort: Soros paid DNC people to 'get dirt' on me
President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who went to prison after an elaborate alleged "witch hunt," said George Soros paid former Democratic National Committee people to "get dirt" on him. The former Trump campaign chairman, who took no money for his role, told "Tucker Carlson Today" how the...
Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people
Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business
Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five." DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and...
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
Merrick Garland leading the 'most corrupt' Justice Department in American history: Newt Gingrich
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared the Biden-Garland DOJ to be "the most corrupt Justice Department in all of American history" after criticism regarding its handling of the Hunter Biden laptop investigation and Mar-a-Lago raid on "The Ingraham Angle." The DOJ filed a document Wednesday in the Mar-a-Lago case pushing...
WaPo columnist pleads with GOP to admit Dems were right about Trump, ditch him to avoid ‘party suicide’
Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle pleaded with Republicans on Friday to have a "Dr. Phil moment" and get themselves out of their "dangerous" relationship with former President Donald Trump unless they want to commit "party suicide." The column insisted that Trump has been "wrecking" the GOP for years with his...
CNN's Don Lemon on Biden's 'semi-fascism' comments: Can the 'unifying message' be that some of it is true?
CNN host Don Lemon asked CNN's Scott Jennings and Natasha Alford if the "unifying message" behind President Biden's "semi-fascism" comments could be that "some of what he's saying is true." Jennings argued that Biden's comments were not in keeping with the president's campaign promise to unify the country. "His message...
WaPo editorial board says Biden’s ‘MAGA’ speech 'fell short’: 'demeaning' to 'conservatives of goodwill'
The Washington Post Editorial Board published a piece Friday arguing that Biden’s "MAGA Republican" speech was too "partisan" and too harsh on well-meaning Americans. The board claimed that Biden’s speech "fell short" of uniting the country and came off as "scolding or demeaning" to good Republicans that otherwise could be persuaded into abandoning former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.
CNN correspondent raves Biden speech condemning MAGA Republicans was ‘very, very patriotic’
CNN correspondent Eva McKend lavished praise on President Biden’s "very, very patriotic" political speech in Philadelphia Thursday despite several divisive statements. Biden delivered a speech emphasizing what he considered to be a political battle between "MAGA Republicans" and those supporting democracy. Although Biden was slammed for his previous claims that these "extremist" Republicans promoted "semi-fascism," he doubled down on the assertion during his speech, suggesting they threaten democracy.
WH fires back at journalists who call Biden speech 'political,' uses media's own reporting against them
The White House did not hold back against journalists who described President Biden's anti-MAGA speech as "political." Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA Republicans" and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
CNN reporter called out for remark on Biden and supporting police: 'Is there anybody more out of touch?'
Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to respond to a statement by a CNN reporter arguing that President Biden could alienate Democratic voters if he pushes a pro-police message. JOE GAMALDI: Well, is there anybody more out of touch with everyday Americans...
