Jackson, MS

Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
WLOX

Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
BILOXI, MS
wtva.com

State authorities remind people of water safety this holiday weekend

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is reminding boaters to maintain safety precautions for the Labor Day holiday. Before heading to the lake or river, make a plan and let others know where you'll be swimming and boating. Boaters need to ensure...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Salvation Army Tupelo sends Emergency Response Team to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Captain Heather Dolby and trained emergency response volunteers with the Salvation Army Tupelo traveled to the state's capital to hand out water to those in need. The team drove their emergency response vehicle to Jackson. It is packed with cases of water to deliver throughout neighborhoods...
JACKSON, MS
Craig Ford
Tate Reeves
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
capitalbnews.org

Mississippi Water Crisis Is 'Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,' Residents Say

The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city's infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Drinking Water
CBS 42

Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson's water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
JACKSON, MS
wvtm13.com

Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama

HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
HALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Prosecutors: $130K settlement in Medicaid False Claims Act

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a couple who own a $1.3 million home in Mississippi will pay $130,000 to resolve allegations that they falsely claimed low income to get Medicaid health coverage for dependents. Gurdev Kamboj, who goes by the name David Singh, says they were living apart and made an honest mistake. U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca says the settlement covers False Claims Act allegations against Singh and Manpreet Kamboj without any decision about liability. A news release says the couple owned or were associated with 48 convenience store/gas stations in Mississippi and Louisiana. But prosecutors say that to get into the low-income program, the couple claimed household income from one such outlet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

