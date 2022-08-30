Read full article on original website
Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage
As Mississippi's capital city entered a fourth day on Thursday with little or no water flowing from faucets, authorities were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued by decades of deferred maintenance back online.
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water pressure slowly improved in Mississippi’s capital city Friday but officials outlined numerous challenges and occasional setbacks as they worked to restore running water from the city’s aging, neglected water system to all in the city of 150,000. A minor leak in an...
WLOX
Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
wtva.com
State authorities remind people of water safety this holiday weekend
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is reminding boaters to maintain safety precautions for the Labor Day holiday. Before heading to the lake or river, make a plan and let others know where you’ll be swimming and boating. Boaters need to ensure...
wtva.com
Salvation Army Tupelo sends Emergency Response Team to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Captain Heather Dolby and trained emergency response volunteers with the Salvation Army Tupelo traveled to the state's capital to hand out water to those in need. The team drove their emergency response vehicle to Jackson. It is packed with cases of water to deliver throughout neighborhoods...
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
WLBT
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
capitalbnews.org
Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say
The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'
It is almost as if Jackson is being told to drink from the 'colored' water fountain all over again, except this time drinking the water might make you deathly ill, writes W. Ralph Eubanks of the crisis unfolding in Mississippi's majority-Black capital city.
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Morgan & Morgan along with Hinds County Sheriff hosting water & supplies giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones along with Morgan & Morgan's Disaster Response Team will be handing out water and supplies Wednesday at noon. Those affected by the Jackson water emergency can go to Cade Chapel M.B. Church at 1000 West Ridgeway St at noon. In addition...
Mississippi Link
Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top
Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has gotten so bad, the city temporarily ran out of bottled water to give to residents
Recent torrential rain coupled with years of water system issues have resulted in a crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where the city doesn't have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets or even hand out to residents in need.
wvtm13.com
Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
wtva.com
Prosecutors: $130K settlement in Medicaid False Claims Act
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a couple who own a $1.3 million home in Mississippi will pay $130,000 to resolve allegations that they falsely claimed low income to get Medicaid health coverage for dependents. Gurdev Kamboj, who goes by the name David Singh, says they were living apart and made an honest mistake. U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca says the settlement covers False Claims Act allegations against Singh and Manpreet Kamboj without any decision about liability. A news release says the couple owned or were associated with 48 convenience store/gas stations in Mississippi and Louisiana. But prosecutors say that to get into the low-income program, the couple claimed household income from one such outlet.
