Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Nate Rodgers reports.
5-year-old shot last week in Chicago's Rogers Park dies
The 5-year-old boy that was shot in the head last week in Rogers Park has died according to spokesperson Andrew Holmes.
17-year-old carjacks man at gunpoint in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Englewood Thursday. The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. On Thursday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The teen was arrested...
Two Chicago firefighters injured fighting fire in Archer Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two Chicago firefighters were injured fighting a fire in Archer Heights overnight Friday into Saturday. The fire in a factory at 3865 West 41st Street started around midnight. One firefighter was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition. Another was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries'
Chicago woman survives shooting by boyfriend, fire attack days later
FOX 32's Nate Rodgers shares one Chicago woman's brave story of survival in her escape from a toxic relationship that nearly cost her her life.
Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
Chicago police search for suspects in aggravated battery
Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
Horses donated to Far South Side high school
The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood.
5-year-old boy shot last week in Rogers Park dies from injuries
CHICAGO - A 5-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Sunday. Devin McGregor was in the hospital in critical condition this week following the shooting. Community activist Andrew Homes confirmed Friday morning that the boy died from his injuries. Devin was...
Chicago police work to fill 975 patrol officer vacancies, 105 detective openings: top mayoral aide
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department has 975 vacancies for patrol officers and 105 empty detective positions, a top mayoral aide disclosed Wednesday, assuring City Council members that CPD is revving up the police academy to keep pace with retirements. Earlier this month, the Office of Budget and Management reported...
Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA train
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Chicago police take aim at street racing and drifting after chaotic weekend
Chicago's top cop says they're cracking down on drag racing and street takeovers after a weekend that saw plenty of both impact several locations around the city.
Chicago health officials urge residents to get new Covid-19 boosters
CHICAGO - Chicago health officials are getting ready for another big vaccine roll-out. Nearly 1.8 million Chicagoans could soon be eligible for updated Covid-19 boosters, designed to protect against the latest Omicron variants — BA.4 and BA.5 — that make up more than 99.7% of COVID cases in Chicago and the rest of the country.
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
Highland Park shooting victim, 8, may have suffered cognitive loss, according to his family
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, provided an update on his recovery Thursday.
Chicago hospital offers Narcan training as opioid overdoses skyrocket
Wednesday in National Overdose Awareness Day, and one Chicago hospital is working to train everyday citizens on how to help someone experiencing a drug overdose. FOX 32's Dane Placko attended a Narcan training session at Loretto Hospital and has the details.
Man crashes car outside Chicago police station in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man crashed his car into the parking lot gate outside of the Chicago police 10th District Station in North Lawndale late Tuesday. The 35-year-old driver was headed south on Homan Avenue when he thought he was being chased by someone in a gray sedan. The man attempted...
'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider feedback
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city. The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.
