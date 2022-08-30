CHICAGO - Chicago health officials are getting ready for another big vaccine roll-out. Nearly 1.8 million Chicagoans could soon be eligible for updated Covid-19 boosters, designed to protect against the latest Omicron variants — BA.4 and BA.5 — that make up more than 99.7% of COVID cases in Chicago and the rest of the country.

