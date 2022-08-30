ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old carjacks man at gunpoint in Englewood: police

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Englewood Thursday. The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. On Thursday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The teen was arrested...
Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
