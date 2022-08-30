Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago weather forecast for Saturday night, September 3
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist says the weather should be great for your holiday activities on Sunday and Monday.
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Nate Rodgers reports.
Dixmoor schools reopen following multiple water main breaks
DIXMOOR, Ill. - Students at two Dixmoor schools will return to class Wednesday following a closure due to water main breaks. Dixmoor's Martin Luther King Elementary and Rose Parks Middle School have been closed since Monday morning for water main repairs. Four water mains broke over the weekend, another on...
5-year-old shot last week in Chicago's Rogers Park dies
The 5-year-old boy that was shot in the head last week in Rogers Park has died according to spokesperson Andrew Holmes.
Chicago to feel the heat through Friday ahead of cooler holiday weekend
CHICAGO - Friday will start with a few clouds mixing with the sun then finish a bit brighter. Expect warm temps for early September again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday will feature a bit of drama in the afternoon when a cold front slides in from the north.
Two Chicago firefighters injured fighting fire in Archer Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two Chicago firefighters were injured fighting a fire in Archer Heights overnight Friday into Saturday. The fire in a factory at 3865 West 41st Street started around midnight. One firefighter was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition. Another was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries'
Highland Park shooting victim, 8, may have suffered cognitive loss, according to his family
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, provided an update on his recovery Thursday.
5-year-old boy shot last week in Rogers Park dies from injuries
CHICAGO - A 5-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on Sunday. Devin McGregor was in the hospital in critical condition this week following the shooting. Community activist Andrew Homes confirmed Friday morning that the boy died from his injuries. Devin was...
Horses donated to Far South Side high school
The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood.
Man crashes car outside Chicago police station in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man crashed his car into the parking lot gate outside of the Chicago police 10th District Station in North Lawndale late Tuesday. The 35-year-old driver was headed south on Homan Avenue when he thought he was being chased by someone in a gray sedan. The man attempted...
WOOGMS parade returns to Lake View this Labor Day
Get ready for a North Side parade that no one is supposed to watch --- you're supposed to march, or maybe ride your bike!
Chicago police search for suspects in aggravated battery
Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side.
Retired Chicago cop shot while trying to stop robbery
A retired Chicago police officer was shot at a currency exchange in Englewood on the South Side Thursday morning.
Chicago police take aim at street racing and drifting after chaotic weekend
Chicago's top cop says they're cracking down on drag racing and street takeovers after a weekend that saw plenty of both impact several locations around the city.
'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider feedback
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city. The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.
Chicago Bears to host community meeting about possible move to Arlington Heights
A new report suggests the end is near for the Bears at Soldier Field. A Chicago Tribune reporter says an announcement on a move to Arlington Heights could come by the end of the year.
Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA train
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train.
Chicago man fired shots at man during road rage incident on expressway: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of being involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday. Jalynn L, Powell, 21, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers responded...
Chicago hospital offers Narcan training as opioid overdoses skyrocket
Wednesday in National Overdose Awareness Day, and one Chicago hospital is working to train everyday citizens on how to help someone experiencing a drug overdose. FOX 32's Dane Placko attended a Narcan training session at Loretto Hospital and has the details.
Chicago woman survives shooting by boyfriend, fire attack days later
FOX 32's Nate Rodgers shares one Chicago woman's brave story of survival in her escape from a toxic relationship that nearly cost her her life.
