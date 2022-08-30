ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixmoor, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Dixmoor schools reopen following multiple water main breaks

DIXMOOR, Ill. - Students at two Dixmoor schools will return to class Wednesday following a closure due to water main breaks. Dixmoor's Martin Luther King Elementary and Rose Parks Middle School have been closed since Monday morning for water main repairs. Four water mains broke over the weekend, another on...
DIXMOOR, IL
Dixmoor, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dixmoor, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

