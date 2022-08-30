Read full article on original website
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Week 1
In an ideal world, Lamar Jackson would sign a long-term contract with the Baltimore Ravens before the start of the regular season. However, there's no guarantee that'll happen. While on ESPN's Get Up this Thursday morning, Dianna Russini provided an update on Jackson's situation in Baltimore. According to Russini, the...
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Panthers' Wide Receiver Acquisition
The Carolina Panthers made a significant wide receiver move ahead of the 2022 regular season, trading for former Jaguars pass catcher Laviska Shenault earlier this week. Through his first two NFL seasons in Jacksonville, Shenault reeled in 121 catches for 179 yards and five touchdowns — using his 6-foot-1, 225-lbs frame to battle for position and serve as a proficient blocker.
Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment
First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear
Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns
Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
Steve Young Makes His Thoughts On Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance Situation Clear
When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback room will look awfully similar to last season. However, they'll be field a new starting quarterback. After drafting Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, the 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo one last year to prove he's the guy.
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Filed Grievance Against Former Team
Quarterback Nate Stanley has filed a grievance against the Minnesota Vikings. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Stanley claimed he was experiencing a nerve injury that affected his leg and foot when the Vikings waived him before training camp in July. He contends that he should...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bears' Moving News
The Chicago Bears' expected move to Arlington Heights is "basically a for sure" deal. According to Chicago insider Brendan Sugrue, multiple construction companies have put in bids to lead the upcoming stadium construction project. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "I’m going to miss Soldier...
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
Giants Released Veteran Starter On Thursday Afternoon
The New York Giants had a lot of tough cuts to make ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season. But their release of one veteran linebacker will certainly raise some eyebrows. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants have released linebacker Blake Martinez ahead of the...
Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon
For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
Giants Reveal Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 1 Game
The New York Giants are facing tremendous uncertainty at wide receiver to start the season. Kadarius Toney did not play during the preseason following limited participation in training camp, but general manager Joe Schoen is optimistic that last year's first-round pick will suit up in Week 1's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Fantasy News
Fantasy football managers, take note. Austin Ekeler is high on himself this year. On his "Ekeler's Edge" podcast this week, the Los Angeles Chargers running back told fans he will be "catching touchdowns" and "running touchdowns" on a weekly basis, urging them to invest a draft pick in him. That...
NFL Analyst Floats 2 Potential Trade Ideas For Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys begin their 2022 season a week from this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Cowboys' roster may not be finalized just yet. The NFC East franchise may still look to utilize the trade market. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report thinks the Cowboys should consider making...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Fight News
Week 1 isn't here just yet, but Tom Brady is already dealing with some pressure. According to a report from the New York Post, Brady's marriage with Gisele Bundchen isn't on great terms at the moment. Gisele reportedly isn't happy that Brady came out of retirement roughly a month after...
Raiders Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement
The Las Vegas Raiders cut two players off the IR with injury settlements on Friday, including veteran tight end Jacob Hollister. Hollister spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason. He landed on the injured reserve with an undisclosed issue sometime during...
