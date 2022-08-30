ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Landing to host first ever fundraiser

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
WAUSAU – The Landing at the Woodson YMCA will host its first ever fundraiser, Reimagine Aging: An Evening of Connection, in September to introduce the public to the place that provides older adults a place to connect – to learn, play, exercise and socialize.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in The Landing, 707 N. Third St., Wausau, as well as in Yawkey Park. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, raffles, live entertainment, along with a program that includes speaker Pam VanKampen from the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources and a panel of members to share their experiences.

The Landing opened its doors to the 55-plus community for the first time in October 2019.

Proceeds from the event will support membership and programming, so all members can celebrate age, explore new passions, discover community and join new programs that feed mind and body, regardless of ability to pay.

Tickets are $50 per person, and can be purchased at thelandingwausau.com/fundraiser (for Woodson YMCA members) or by calling 715-841-1855.

