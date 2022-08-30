OSWEGO COUNTY, NY — The Oswego County Health Department said the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools. Two samples were collected from West Monroe, and one sample each was found in Hastings and Palermo, and Central Square, health officials said. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools, one each in Hastings and West Monroe, and Central Square. All samples were collected during the week of August 22.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO