Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
Marcus Jackson taken into custody on active arrest warrant from Manlius Police
MANLIUS, NY — Marcus Jackson has been taken into custody, according to Manlius Police and Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. An arrest warrant had been issued for Marcus Jackson, a level two sex offender who was employed by Vera House as a victim advocate, after he missed a court appearance.
38-year-old facing arson charges arraigned, to appear in court again
Syracuse, NY — Over one month after he caused an explosion in the Vinette Towers apartment complex, Scott Dimond has been arraigned. The 38-year-old Dimond was said to have caused an explosion inside the complex while he was making homemade fireworks. Dimond came away from it with burns to over half of his body.
Syracuse Detective saves life of unconscious 2-month-old while investigating another crime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A traffic pursuit in Syracuse ended with an act of heroism on Thursday night when a Syracuse Police Detective saved the life of a 2-month-old baby who was unconscious. Syracuse Officers and Detective Phillips were on the scene of a traffic pursuit Thursday, September 1 around...
Onondaga County DA to exercise 'discretion' in enforcement of new state gun laws
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick held a news conference Friday morning after New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Thursday, limiting where people can carry concealed firearms. The laws, which were signed in July in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ending...
Man arrested for reported terrorism threat towards Cornell Students & Ithaca Police
Ithaca, NY — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday for threatening mass terrorism in the Ithaca Community, Ithaca Police said. A concerned community member contacted police around 5:00 Wednesday to report a man who made disturbing and threatening comments on the 700 block of South Meadow Street. The report said the man was threatening to kill multiple Cornell Students and Ithaca Police officers, and he was making gestures indicating he would use a rifle to commit the crime.
Fulton man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges
FULTON, N.Y. — Tyler Hull, 39, of Fulton has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for conspiring to unlawfully distribute and possess with the intent to distribute eutylone, a controlled substance. As part of Hull's previously entered guilty plea, he admitted from November 2020 through December 2020,...
"Chaotic & Volatile scene", three arrested after teenager found with loaded hand gun
Syracuse,NY — A teenager was arrested in a foot pursuit in Syracuse Wednesday evening. Police found him carrying a fanny pack, a loaded, untraceable handgun, and illegal drugs. According to Syracuse police, two officers patrolled the 200 block of North Geddes Street around 8:34 PM when they spotted the...
16-year-old boy shot in Syracuse late Wednesday night
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot. It happened Wednesday around 11:49 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Robinson Street and found a16-year-old who was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded to the nearby Teall Avenue Market, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers.
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County
Redfield, NY — A vigil was held Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
Camillus Police searching for suspect in robbery of the Key Bank on West Genesee Street
Camillus police have released two photos of a bank robbery suspect. Police say the robbery happened around 1:20 PM on Friday afternoon at the Key Bank on West Genesee Street. Police say a man in his 50s entered the bank in a black and white baseball cap and maroon button-up shirt.
A kind gesture goes a long way: Tully's server helps customer during time of need
FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. — A good deed can go a long way, especially when helping those in the Central New York community, or at least that was the case for 25-year-old Nicole Bushey. A few weeks ago Bushey was having what was called a normal day. She was at the...
Syracuse Police remind Orange fans to follow parking rules at Dome during home opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police are reminding Syracuse University football fans attending the home opener on Saturday to follow on-street parking regulations at the JMA Wireless Dome. Illegal parking during games can create serious public safety risks to the neighborhood and people attending the events. Syracuse Police officers working...
CNY Schools keeping kids safe from viruses with air filtration systems
Many Central New York Schools have the same simple, but beneficial plan in mind. To use air filtration systems. After the burden and complications COVID brought to schools, superintendents said they are planning on heading into the 2022-23 academic year leaving the pandemic in the past. "Quite honestly, our primary...
EEE and West Nile Virus in mosquitoes sparks weekend aerial sprays in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY — The Oswego County Health Department said the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools. Two samples were collected from West Monroe, and one sample each was found in Hastings and Palermo, and Central Square, health officials said. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools, one each in Hastings and West Monroe, and Central Square. All samples were collected during the week of August 22.
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
Syracuse Firefighters battle two building fires blocks apart on westside of city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to two structure fires on Thursday, September 1 that were both on Tully Street on the westside of the city. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Tully Street around 10 p.m. after the Onondaga County Sheriff’s helicopter, Air-1 confirmed that a building was on fire.
Fairgoers get chance to meet baby goats at 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is in full swing, bringing fun and lots of food to Syracuse and one of the many attractions for fairgoers are the animals they can meet at the Fair. In the Dairy Cattle Building, fairgoers can get up close and personal...
Onondaga Co. still in talks with 3 companies to build chip plant in Clay
CLAY, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called a press conference Wednesday, asking Central New Yorkers to take a deep breath after initial reports suggested that the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay may have lost out on a $40 billion chip plant. Over the weekend, news broke...
Dairy farmers show off their cows during Dairy Day at The NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The New York State Fair is continuing to bring fun and excitement to Central New York and one of the many attractions are the many cute animals that fairgoers can meet. Salt is just one of the cows in the Dairy Cattle Barn on the Fairgrounds.
