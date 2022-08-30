ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

38-year-old facing arson charges arraigned, to appear in court again

Syracuse, NY — Over one month after he caused an explosion in the Vinette Towers apartment complex, Scott Dimond has been arraigned. The 38-year-old Dimond was said to have caused an explosion inside the complex while he was making homemade fireworks. Dimond came away from it with burns to over half of his body.
Man arrested for reported terrorism threat towards Cornell Students & Ithaca Police

Ithaca, NY — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday for threatening mass terrorism in the Ithaca Community, Ithaca Police said. A concerned community member contacted police around 5:00 Wednesday to report a man who made disturbing and threatening comments on the 700 block of South Meadow Street. The report said the man was threatening to kill multiple Cornell Students and Ithaca Police officers, and he was making gestures indicating he would use a rifle to commit the crime.
Fulton man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

FULTON, N.Y. — Tyler Hull, 39, of Fulton has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for conspiring to unlawfully distribute and possess with the intent to distribute eutylone, a controlled substance. As part of Hull's previously entered guilty plea, he admitted from November 2020 through December 2020,...
16-year-old boy shot in Syracuse late Wednesday night

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot. It happened Wednesday around 11:49 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Robinson Street and found a16-year-old who was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded to the nearby Teall Avenue Market, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers.
Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County

Redfield, NY — A vigil was held Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
CNY Schools keeping kids safe from viruses with air filtration systems

Many Central New York Schools have the same simple, but beneficial plan in mind. To use air filtration systems. After the burden and complications COVID brought to schools, superintendents said they are planning on heading into the 2022-23 academic year leaving the pandemic in the past. "Quite honestly, our primary...
EEE and West Nile Virus in mosquitoes sparks weekend aerial sprays in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY — The Oswego County Health Department said the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools. Two samples were collected from West Monroe, and one sample each was found in Hastings and Palermo, and Central Square, health officials said. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools, one each in Hastings and West Monroe, and Central Square. All samples were collected during the week of August 22.
Onondaga Co. still in talks with 3 companies to build chip plant in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called a press conference Wednesday, asking Central New Yorkers to take a deep breath after initial reports suggested that the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay may have lost out on a $40 billion chip plant. Over the weekend, news broke...
CLAY, NY

