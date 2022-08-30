LiftEx 2022, the free-to-attend flagship event hosted by The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), will be held at P&J Live, in the major Oil and Gas centre of Aberdeen on 5-6 October 2022. Marking a return for the leading networking event for the lifting industry, LiftEx 2022, is set to be better than ever and is proud to have Rapid Response Solutions as Headline Sponsor and Van Beest as Silver Sponsor. An exhibition floor packed with major lifting suppliers offers the perfect opportunity for attendees from multiple markets to gain vital lifting related knowledge and insights, as well as an opportunity to meet LEEA members and discuss ways they can help achieve best lifting practice.

