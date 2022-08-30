Read full article on original website
Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Offers Customized Switchgear Simulators for Renewable Energy Facilities and Microgrids
Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of Switchgear Simulators designed to train personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear for renewable energy facilities and microgrids. Customized to mimic the operation of the...
Cortec® Achieves 30% Post-Consumer Recycled Content in Brand-New VCI Film and Bag Formula!
LiftEx is back and better than ever
LiftEx 2022, the free-to-attend flagship event hosted by The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), will be held at P&J Live, in the major Oil and Gas centre of Aberdeen on 5-6 October 2022. Marking a return for the leading networking event for the lifting industry, LiftEx 2022, is set to be better than ever and is proud to have Rapid Response Solutions as Headline Sponsor and Van Beest as Silver Sponsor. An exhibition floor packed with major lifting suppliers offers the perfect opportunity for attendees from multiple markets to gain vital lifting related knowledge and insights, as well as an opportunity to meet LEEA members and discuss ways they can help achieve best lifting practice.
Cortec® Achieves 30% Post-Consumer Recycled Content in Brand-New VCI Film and Bag Formula!
Development of its latest VCI film and bag technology: CorShield® VpCI®-220E! The new formula not only offers improved corrosion protection but also includes 30% post-consumer recycled content. This is a milestone “recycled content” achievement that meets the U.S. Plastics Pact goal of reaching an average 30%...
SAKOR TECHNOLOGIES CELEBRATES 35TH ANNIVERSARY
Maintains focus on building products that last tailored to customer needs. SAKOR Technologies, Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces that it is celebrating its 35h anniversary in business. The company has grown from a two-person firm writing real-time software for other companies’ test systems to an industry leader developing and manufacturing its own control systems and sophisticated testing products.
