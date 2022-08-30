ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

How to convert carpeted stairs to wood treads: a 5-step DIY

If you have installed carpet on your stairs you know it can wear quickly, especially if your staircase is a high-traffic area. The previous owners of our home had installed white carpet on our staircase that leads to the second floor where all the bedrooms are. We use it every day, multiple times a day. It was stained, matted down, and showed EVERYTHING.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HGTV

How to Build an Outdoor Storage Bench for Secure Package Delivery

Prevent porch pirates from stealing your parcels with this easy-to-build, locking storage box that can also serve as extra seating on your porch, entryway or stoop. Are package deliveries going missing from your front porch? This simple woodworking project will solve that problem and provide extra seating for your front entry. Add a simple lock and let your delivery person know to secure it to keep your parcels safe. This bench is so easy to make, that you’ll probably want to make another one for your backyard or inside your home.
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

Tips for Applying Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Peel-and-stick wallpaper has gained popularity as a DIY-friendly way to freshen up your walls. It lacks the longevity of traditional wallpaper, which is why it’s sometimes described as “temporary.” But it’s also generally easy to reposition and remove. Christer Bechtell, owner and wallpaper installer at Macuna...
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Drywall#Finish#Archways Ceilings
BobVila

How to Use a Lathe for Woodturning

As far as woodworking projects go, few are as satisfying as those turned on a lathe. But what is a lathe? A lathe is a power tool that spins chunks of wood at high speeds, allowing woodworkers to trim and shape them with sharp tools. Long shaped items like table legs, baseball bats, and balusters are typically the products of work on a lathe.
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets

Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

How To Build an A-Frame Swing for Kids

Want to inspire some old-fashioned outdoor play? Learn how to build this simple backyard swing and frame. In a time when digital devices are often the go-to amusement for children, there's a lot to be said for simple, old-fashioned outdoor fun. Building a backyard swing is one of the best and simplest ways to create that fun for your child.
KIDS
Lifestyle
Home & Garden
Paintings
thespruce.com

13 Types of Screws and How to Choose

Screws are common fasteners, similar in size, shape, and function to nails, except screws have ridges known as threads that are intended to grip the inside of the screw hole when the screw is driven into the material. There are many types of screws in a wide range of sizes and shapes, including some specialized screws, like hammer-drive screws or double-ended screws, that aren't used with a screwdriver.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

What Is the Janka Wood Hardness Scale?

We’ve all been there. A young woodworker making their first big project. Most often, it’s a table of some kind. Coffee or dining, it doesn’t matter. What you’ve made is magnificent and you’re beaming with pride as you bring it into its new home. You...
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

How To Clean Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring

Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring is a popular and durable option, but it must be cleaned properly to prevent unsightly cosmetic or permanent damage. Friends of mine found this out when they used a heavy-duty industrial string mop on their LVP floors. They unknowingly soaked the subfloor underneath, resulting in permanent damage.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

How to Replace a Damaged Hardwood Floor Board

Follow these easy steps to replace that “one bad board.”. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

A DIYer’s Guide to Applying Real Venetian Plaster

Achieve this durable and timeless finish yourself. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Introduction. Venetian plaster, a beautiful...
HOME & GARDEN
Fast Company

These tiny homes are 3D printed from 100,000 recycled plastic bottles

Backyard cottages have been hailed as a way to quickly add new rental space in cities with a shortage of housing. But they’re typically expensive to build. In L.A., where the city government has been trying to nudge homeowners to build more ADUs, or accessory dwelling units, the average construction price for a new cottage starts at $150,000 and goes up to around $350,000, not including building plans, engineering work, and other expenses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Family Handyman

How To Choose the Best Greenhouse Materials

If you’re serious about a structure for all-weather growing, you’ll probably want something more sophisticated than the greenhouse I cobbled together (with help from friends) from old lumber and recycled sliding door panels. It works, but it’s rickety and develops a few more unintended ventilation openings with every passing year. It’s fine for the California Coast, but even though it’s covered with insulated glass, it wouldn’t offer much protection during a harsh Midwestern winter.
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

How To Calculate the Amount of Wallpaper You Need

Tim Hogan, owner and president of WallpaperProPainting.com in Kansas, says plenty of his customers order the correct amount of wallpaper after doing their own measuring. However, he also says 30 to 40 percent of them get it wrong. Measuring for wallpaper is a completely DIY-friendly task. Hogan has a method...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

