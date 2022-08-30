Prevent porch pirates from stealing your parcels with this easy-to-build, locking storage box that can also serve as extra seating on your porch, entryway or stoop. Are package deliveries going missing from your front porch? This simple woodworking project will solve that problem and provide extra seating for your front entry. Add a simple lock and let your delivery person know to secure it to keep your parcels safe. This bench is so easy to make, that you’ll probably want to make another one for your backyard or inside your home.

