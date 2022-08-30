Read full article on original website
How to convert carpeted stairs to wood treads: a 5-step DIY
If you have installed carpet on your stairs you know it can wear quickly, especially if your staircase is a high-traffic area. The previous owners of our home had installed white carpet on our staircase that leads to the second floor where all the bedrooms are. We use it every day, multiple times a day. It was stained, matted down, and showed EVERYTHING.
HGTV
How to Build an Outdoor Storage Bench for Secure Package Delivery
Prevent porch pirates from stealing your parcels with this easy-to-build, locking storage box that can also serve as extra seating on your porch, entryway or stoop. Are package deliveries going missing from your front porch? This simple woodworking project will solve that problem and provide extra seating for your front entry. Add a simple lock and let your delivery person know to secure it to keep your parcels safe. This bench is so easy to make, that you’ll probably want to make another one for your backyard or inside your home.
Tips for Applying Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Peel-and-stick wallpaper has gained popularity as a DIY-friendly way to freshen up your walls. It lacks the longevity of traditional wallpaper, which is why it’s sometimes described as “temporary.” But it’s also generally easy to reposition and remove. Christer Bechtell, owner and wallpaper installer at Macuna...
8 multifunctional industrial bookshelves for storage
Bookshelves come in many shapes, sizes, and types. Industrial bookshelves, in particular, are known for storing multiple home decor items besides books, like vases, plants, and clocks. Thanks to its multifunctional use, it's a great choice to go for that can also accent your home decor. While buying an industrial...
How to paint closet doors in 4 steps
See how to paint closet doors DIY to freshen up an outdated space. These simple steps promise a lasting finish!
How to Use a Lathe for Woodturning
As far as woodworking projects go, few are as satisfying as those turned on a lathe. But what is a lathe? A lathe is a power tool that spins chunks of wood at high speeds, allowing woodworkers to trim and shape them with sharp tools. Long shaped items like table legs, baseball bats, and balusters are typically the products of work on a lathe.
How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets
Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
How To Build an A-Frame Swing for Kids
Want to inspire some old-fashioned outdoor play? Learn how to build this simple backyard swing and frame. In a time when digital devices are often the go-to amusement for children, there's a lot to be said for simple, old-fashioned outdoor fun. Building a backyard swing is one of the best and simplest ways to create that fun for your child.
KIDS・
thespruce.com
13 Types of Screws and How to Choose
Screws are common fasteners, similar in size, shape, and function to nails, except screws have ridges known as threads that are intended to grip the inside of the screw hole when the screw is driven into the material. There are many types of screws in a wide range of sizes and shapes, including some specialized screws, like hammer-drive screws or double-ended screws, that aren't used with a screwdriver.
What Is the Janka Wood Hardness Scale?
We’ve all been there. A young woodworker making their first big project. Most often, it’s a table of some kind. Coffee or dining, it doesn’t matter. What you’ve made is magnificent and you’re beaming with pride as you bring it into its new home. You...
How to clean your refrigerator in 6 easy steps, according to experts
Fridge in need of a deep clean? We spoke to experts to figure out exactly what you need to do — and buy — to clean your fridge from top to bottom, and inside and out.
How To Clean Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring
Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring is a popular and durable option, but it must be cleaned properly to prevent unsightly cosmetic or permanent damage. Friends of mine found this out when they used a heavy-duty industrial string mop on their LVP floors. They unknowingly soaked the subfloor underneath, resulting in permanent damage.
Try This DIY Hack To Hide Your Sliding Glass Doors
Transforming your sliding glass doors is just a DIY hack away with these two ideas that'll actually hide your sliding doors by turning them into something new.
How to Replace a Damaged Hardwood Floor Board
Follow these easy steps to replace that “one bad board.”. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
A DIYer’s Guide to Applying Real Venetian Plaster
Achieve this durable and timeless finish yourself. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Introduction. Venetian plaster, a beautiful...
Make Dirty Silicone Caulk Look New Again Without Replacing It
Silicone caulk is a remarkable product. It’s water- and air-tight, extremely flexible and mold resistant, with fantastic adhesion qualities. That’s why it’s ideal for your kitchen, bathroom and other wet areas of your home. It’s no secret that, over time, silicone tends to pick up dirt and...
Fast Company
These tiny homes are 3D printed from 100,000 recycled plastic bottles
Backyard cottages have been hailed as a way to quickly add new rental space in cities with a shortage of housing. But they’re typically expensive to build. In L.A., where the city government has been trying to nudge homeowners to build more ADUs, or accessory dwelling units, the average construction price for a new cottage starts at $150,000 and goes up to around $350,000, not including building plans, engineering work, and other expenses.
How To Choose the Best Greenhouse Materials
If you’re serious about a structure for all-weather growing, you’ll probably want something more sophisticated than the greenhouse I cobbled together (with help from friends) from old lumber and recycled sliding door panels. It works, but it’s rickety and develops a few more unintended ventilation openings with every passing year. It’s fine for the California Coast, but even though it’s covered with insulated glass, it wouldn’t offer much protection during a harsh Midwestern winter.
How to Build and Install DIY Floating Shelves in Your Kitchen
Hidden hardware makes for a clean look in these floating kitchen shelves. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How To Calculate the Amount of Wallpaper You Need
Tim Hogan, owner and president of WallpaperProPainting.com in Kansas, says plenty of his customers order the correct amount of wallpaper after doing their own measuring. However, he also says 30 to 40 percent of them get it wrong. Measuring for wallpaper is a completely DIY-friendly task. Hogan has a method...
Family Handyman
