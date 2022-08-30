Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Prosecutors should’ve given Eric Frein’s parents their guns back a long time ago | Turkeys & Trophies
When a case comes along as heinous as the September 2014 ambush of Pennsylvania state troopers in the Poconos, prosecutors justifiably seek the maximum punishment for the perpetrator. They got it for Eric Frein, the gunman in that ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein now sits on death row, but it seems as if the Pike County District Attorney’s Office wants more in the name of justice despite the fact that Frein acted alone. The office has been involved in a lengthy court battle to keep a cache of guns seized from Frein’s parents. The parents, who were not charged in their son’s crime, have been trying to get the guns back – 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns, none of which were used in the ambush. The office has fought against their return, citing that they might be needed as evidence during Frein’s state and federal appeals. That’s nonsense, and a federal court of appeals appropriately ruled last week that the guns need to be returned to the parents. “It’s really the government being vindictive,” the Freins’ attorney told The Associated Press, adding they were “punished for being the parents of Eric Frein.” We agree. This appears to be the action of an overzealous prosecution that is bent on punishing the parents because it provides an added degree of satisfaction. Here’s the thing: Satisfaction is likely unachievable for the victims in a case like this. The achievable outcome is justice, and it’s been served with the harshest penalty allowed by law. It’s past time for the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to move away from seeking vengeance and focus its attention on providing support for the survivors of this atrocity.
Scranton doctor sentenced on bribery, drug charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say on Wednesday, they have sentenced a Scranton doctor to 11 years in prison for taking bribes in exchange for drugs. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kurt Moran, 70, a Scranton physician, pleaded guilty to crimes related to the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Subsys), maintaining drug-involved […]
Driver sent to prison for deadly DUI crash in Carbon County
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison. Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday. The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning. Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when...
Doctor accused in drug scheme sentenced to prison
SCRANTON, Pa. — A doctor accused of prescribing drugs to patients who didn't need them was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Dr. Kurt Moran pleaded guilty in federal court last December to drug and medical fraud charges. He was sentenced to 140 months in prison on Wednesday, but he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two arrested and denied bail after drug investigation
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Office of the Attorney General took two people into custody they say were involved in redistributing controlled substances from sources in Mexico. Officials said Jose Ariel Parra-Alonzo and Alfredo Hernandez-Encarnacion were arrested on August 30 during the course of a drug investigation. According to the affidavit, state troopers saw Hernandez-Encarnacion […]
abc27.com
Pa. man sentenced to 19 years in prison for meth trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a man from Delaware County was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years, in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Pa. woman dead after wrong-way, head-on crash caused by suspected DUI driver: police
A 55-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her car was hit head-on by a car that was headed north in a southbound lane of Airport Road late Friday night, Pennsylvania State Police said. The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five years later, mother burying second son shot to death in Allentown
Five years after burying a son murdered in Allentown, a local mother will now lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a...
Burglar Named Bimbo Told Bucks Homeowner He Was 'Checking The Pipes': Police
A burglar from New Jersey tried to avoid capture by convincing a Pennsylvania homeowner that he was a plumber, authorities in Bucks County said. Lawrence Bimbo, 28, entered the Clover Lane home through an unlocked door in late July and walked inside the house even after being confronted by the owner, Lower Southampton police said.
Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
Scranton firefighter charged with stealing in self-checkout lane
Dickson City Police have charged a Scranton firefighter with failing to pay for over two thousand dollars in mostly construction materials and tools. According to police, Darell Fratamico didn't scan all the items at the Home Depot self checkout in Dickson City on five separate days between June 11 and July 7. The 44 year old waived his preliminary hearing earlier this week. He is free on bail and has been placed on administrative leave from his position as a Firefighter in the city of Scranton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates
The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.
Parents be warned: Man going to homes claims he is a Children and Youth employee
Editor’s Note: The man who knocked on the doors spoke to lehighvalleylive.com after this post was published. He denied identifying himself as a county employee. He said he was an insurance agent authorized to go to the homes. This post has been updated and a new story based on his statements has been published.
Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody
HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
Man accused of escaping through window to avoid arrest
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville. PSP said […]
Pennsylvania EMT charged with exposing patient, photographing her in ambulance
Police in a suburban Philadelphia community are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance. Police said the crime took place Aug. 25 in Brookhaven Borough, Delaware County, according to 6abc. A woman reportedly in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Bethlehem stabbing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man convicted in a deadly stabbing in Bethlehem has learned his sentence. Jose Leon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office. Leon was found guilty in the death of 35-year-old Elson Aviles. Investigators...
Possible stolen mail being investigated in Scranton
If you visit two Post Offices in the city of Scranton, you'll find the boxes outside used to drop off mail sealed off. US Postal inspectors are investigating reports of mail stolen from those boxes earlier this week. According to postal officials someone broke into mailboxes outside the Post offices on Stafford Ave in South Scranton and Main Ave in West Scranton. According to officials they were probably looking for checks. They say it's not just happening here but in other places as well. If you dropped envelopes with a check into the mailboxes at either location Monday night, you should check your bank account for any suspicious activity.
Man charged with kidnapping in Reading child abduction is mother's ex-boyfriend: Officials
Duane Taylor has been charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old from her home, according to investigators.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 6