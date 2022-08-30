ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Nikki Ammerman
4d ago

I honestly don't believe this guy should get prison, a deep hole in the ground sounds better. Anyone who tries to kill someone and then attacks them while testifying does not need our air.

Candy
4d ago

lol the victim had a restraining order and everything, and the court still didn't bother placing extra deputies for the hearing looool

1973GLH
3d ago

Jeez, what happened between them prior to the truck hitting incident? If you are that mad at someone.....

16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
Denver man convicted of killing couple who responded to online car ad

DENVER (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was found guilty of shooting and killing a couple who responded to an online ad about buying a car. In a statement, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Kyree Brown guilty of several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree arson, three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony theft, and bait advertising.
Daniel Ayala
Elijah McClain autopsy report amended

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Elijah McClain's autopsy report was changed at some point before three Aurora police officers and two paramedics were charged in his death. Colorado Public Radio first reported the news, which 9NEWS has confirmed. McClain died three years ago after being stopped by police (despite doing...
Man robs same Aurora bank two days apart

AURORA, Colo. — The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed an Aurora bank, then robbed it again two days later. The FBI said in a release that a man displayed a weapon and robbed the Commerce Bank at 15305 E. Colfax Ave on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Police looking for suspect who shot, carjacked man in Denver

DENVER — A man was in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking on South Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning. According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 2100 block of South Sheridan Road, near the intersection with West Evans Avenue, about 7:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting and carjacking.
No bail for suspect in Greeley juice store killing

GREELEY, Colo. — Defense lawyers want to evaluate the mental state of the man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley last week. At a formal advisement Wednesday, Marcos Vallejos sharply shook his head 'no' after Judge...
