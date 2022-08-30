Read full article on original website
Nikki Ammerman
4d ago
I honestly don't believe this guy should get prison, a deep hole in the ground sounds better. Anyone who tries to kill someone and then attacks them while testifying does not need our air.
Reply(2)
24
Candy
4d ago
lol the victim had a restraining order and everything, and the court still didn't bother placing extra deputies for the hearing looool
Reply
9
1973GLH
3d ago
Jeez, what happened between them prior to the truck hitting incident? If you are that mad at someone.....
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
Denver marketing campaigns cost taxpayers almost $17 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekendHeather WillardDenver, CO
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver Fire responds to false alarms without finesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Split appeals court rules Aurora police needed to give Miranda warning to road rage suspect
Colorado's second-highest court has reversed a man's assault convictions in Arapahoe County because police failed to provide a Miranda warning at the point when their interrogation effectively placed the defendant in custody. A panel of the Court of Appeals decided, by 2-1, that while Aurora police did not need to...
Suspect sideswipes Aurora police vehicle
The suspected driver of a stolen vehicle sideswiped a police cruiser late Friday evening and as of Saturday morning, is now in custody.
16-year-old boy injured in road rage shooting in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a road rage incident Friday morning on U.S. 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest, and deputies were looking for suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and police officers from neighboring towns responded at 10:11 a.m. to a...
Denver man convicted of killing couple who responded to online car ad
DENVER (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was found guilty of shooting and killing a couple who responded to an online ad about buying a car. In a statement, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Kyree Brown guilty of several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree arson, three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony theft, and bait advertising.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed ahead of arraignments of the officers, paramedics involved in his violent arrest
New information from the grand jury investigation into the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain prompted the Adams County coroner to amend the official autopsy report, potentially giving prosecutors a stronger case to charge the three police officers and two paramedics involved in his violent arrest with manslaughter. In 2019, a...
Denver detective's handling of domestic violence report under investigation in wake of murder
DENVER — The murder of a woman last month -- allegedly at the hands of her longtime boyfriend – sparked an internal investigation into a Denver police detective’s handling of an earlier domestic violence report involving the couple, 9Wants to Know has learned. Elizabeth “Liz” Hatlas, 50,...
Weld Co. deputies looking for suspects, vehicle after alleged road rage shooting
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy was shot Friday morning north of Platteville in what deputies are investigating as a road rage shooting.
Suspects who fled 3-vehicle crash at Santa Fe and Evans still at large
The person suspected of causing a three-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries late Friday night is still at large Saturday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man in custody after stolen truck strikes train in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
Reward increase for information on 2020 homicide
Police are offering a $5,000 reward increase to anyone who has information on an unsolved homicide case from 2020.
Elijah McClain autopsy report amended
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Elijah McClain's autopsy report was changed at some point before three Aurora police officers and two paramedics were charged in his death. Colorado Public Radio first reported the news, which 9NEWS has confirmed. McClain died three years ago after being stopped by police (despite doing...
Man robs same Aurora bank two days apart
AURORA, Colo. — The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed an Aurora bank, then robbed it again two days later. The FBI said in a release that a man displayed a weapon and robbed the Commerce Bank at 15305 E. Colfax Ave on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and on Thursday, Sept. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for suspect who shot, carjacked man in Denver
DENVER — A man was in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking on South Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning. According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 2100 block of South Sheridan Road, near the intersection with West Evans Avenue, about 7:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting and carjacking.
Masked man who opened fire on Greeley bar had been kicked out
GREELEY, Colo. — A masked man who shot up the Rancho El Corazon bar in Greeley last month vowed to come back and "kill everyone" after he had been kicked out," an arrest affidavit says. Efren Sanchez, a longtime gang member, was arrested in connection with Aug. 13 shooting...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Denver police settlements put fired officers atop of city's payroll in 2021
(The Center Square) - Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen made about $237,000 as head of the department in 2021. But Pazen, who recently announced he is retiring, wasn't close to being the highest paid city employee last year. That was two former Denver Police Department employees who took a lawsuit...
Rollover kills 3 near 136th and Riverdale Road
A 2012 Toyota Highlander was found in a ditch near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road Saturday morning, and now officials are saying that three of its occupants have died as a result
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legal expert weighs in on possible insanity plea in Greeley hatchet killing
A judge denied bail Wednesday to the man accused of using a hatchet to kill a 22-year-old Greeley woman.
Man accused of carjacking ice cream truck driver in Wheat Ridge
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police have found a man accused of violently carjacking and kidnapping an ice cream truck driver. The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the crime happened in early August in the parking lot of the King Soopers store near West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
No bail for suspect in Greeley juice store killing
GREELEY, Colo. — Defense lawyers want to evaluate the mental state of the man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley last week. At a formal advisement Wednesday, Marcos Vallejos sharply shook his head 'no' after Judge...
Aurora man accused of attacking victim in witness stand during trial
A man convicted of trying to kill another man is facing additional charges after he allegedly attacked the victim as he was testifying in court during the attempted murder and assault trial.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 28