AURORA, Colo. — The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed an Aurora bank, then robbed it again two days later. The FBI said in a release that a man displayed a weapon and robbed the Commerce Bank at 15305 E. Colfax Ave on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and on Thursday, Sept. 1.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO