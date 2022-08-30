Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'Rick and Morty' Season 6: Where to Stream the New Episodes
Television’s favorite alcoholic grandpa and grandson are back in action. The adult-animated sitcom Rick and Morty is headed back into outer space and other dimensions in the upcoming season 6, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. A wacky and beloved half-hour cartoon, the science-fiction Adult Swim series features the wild escapades that mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty go on while causing chaos within their family.
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Review: Get Ready for Another Ricktastic Adventure
Rick and Morty is back. ‘Nuff said. Okay, maybe not quite enough said. But let’s face it: if you have watched one episode of Rick and Morty, then you have watched them all, multiple times, and you are going to watch this season no matter what this review says. There is no “casual” viewer of Rick and Morty.
'See' Season 3 Clip Shows Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss Meeting Baby Wolffe [Exclusive]
Following an explosive Season 3 premiere that brought viewers back into the universe of. , Collider can exclusively reveal a clip ahead of the show's second episode that drops a bombshell on Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) regarding his family. The return of the series has brought danger and terror into his world as the Trivantians look to perfect an explosive new weapon that would allow them to crush cities and armies in an instant. When he rushes back to warn his family of the danger, however, he realizes that he has one more member to worry about amidst the chaos.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
'Criminal Minds': 10 Most Popular Agents From Worst to Best, Ranked
TV shows with large ensembles are usually a fan favorite because there is always one or more characters the viewers can relate to. Characters they love, care for and learn from. This inevitably leads to fans creating their own lists of which characters are best and which ones don’t deserve even a bit of screen time. This happened with Criminal Minds, a show that gave the audience a long list of agents and guest stars to love or hate.
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
'Cobra Kai' Dojo Seeks More Students in New Season 5 Clip
Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."
'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong
If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
We thought we had seen the last of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence when LaRusso executed a perfect front kick to Johnny's face to score the tournament-winning point and become the new champion in The Karate Kid. But, in 2017, a new show emerged to prove we hadn’t seen the last of these nemeses.
'Don't Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde Details Incel Inspiration Behind Chris Pine's Character
Controversies might be trailing Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, but this does not seem to be hampering the ongoing marketing for the psychological thriller which will hit screens for the first time at the ongoing 79th Venice International Film Festival. New details from the upcoming picture have emerged from a Q&A session Wilde held with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine where the actress detailed among many things the inspiration behind its antagonist character, Frank (Chris Pine) the venerated leader of the secluded and falsely idyllic city of Victory.
Why 'House of the Dragon's Council Meetings Are Actually Important
One of the chief criticisms of the last two seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones was the emphasis on spectacle over story. While the deep fantasy elements are integral to George R.R. Martin’s source material, Game of Thrones was distinct compared to other medieval fantasy adventures due to its emphasis on the political drama. It wasn’t just violence, bloodshed, and dragons. We got to see intelligent characters plotting against each other.
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Includes 'Get Out,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Happy Death Day,' and More
It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
The Hidden Message of Every Robin Williams Movie
Robin Williams will forever be remembered as one of the greatest comedians to ever grace the screen. His manic sense of humor was excellent and crass to capture the attention of adults but was also able to be managed into the shape of a real-life cartoon human, which spoke to children. He was a rare comedian and actor that truly was someone people of any age can enjoy. Besides being a legendary force of nature, he also connects with so many people emotionally when he shows up in something. Unlike most actors, Williams had a consistent theme in his filmography. Normally that is a trait exclusive to writers and directors, where they can more directly control their messages because they are the ones telling the stories.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: Can You Go Home Again?
“Nothing is evil in the beginning.” Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with this assurance, intoned in the dark by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, this eight-episode series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and their appendices explores the beginnings of Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Sauron himself — though for these immortal beings, that “beginning” may be centuries in the making. In this first episode, we are welcomed back to Middle-earth and introduced to a sprawling collection of characters, locations, and beasties both new and familiar.
