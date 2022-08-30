ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Peace is Still 2
4d ago

Prayers and Condolences to all families affected by the storm🙏🙏🙏

103GBF

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
INDIANA STATE
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX 2

Police find over 20 wild animals alive and dead in Illinois home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Police found over 20 wild animals alive and dead inside an Illinois home where a child was living. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the Illinois Conservation Police were investigating this situation for a year before they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a DeKalb County home in the 1000 block […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

12 racoons, 7 opossums, 1 skunk and other wild animals discovered in Illinois woman’s home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Conservation Police discovered many wild animals inside a home. Officials said a year-long investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday, August 30th revealed the animals, alive and dead. The home is located in Sandwich, Illinois, which is in Dekalb County. A 33-year-old woman […]
SANDWICH, IL
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
CBS Detroit

Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
WAUCONDA, IL

