Peace is Still 2
4d ago
Prayers and Condolences to all families affected by the storm🙏🙏🙏
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
Chicago Area to See Chances for Showers, Storms as Cold Front Approaches
Labor Day weekend is off to a warm start in the city of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, but a bit of a change is on the way thanks to a cold front approaching from the north that will bring cooler temps and the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
One Man’s Trash… Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Iowa & Illinois?
One man's trash is another man's treasure. But, can you legally go take that man's trash and claim it as your treasure? It depends on where you and the trash/treasure are located. We are used to dumpster divers at the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion. Over the last 3 months, we've...
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
Police find over 20 wild animals alive and dead in Illinois home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Police found over 20 wild animals alive and dead inside an Illinois home where a child was living. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the Illinois Conservation Police were investigating this situation for a year before they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a DeKalb County home in the 1000 block […]
12 racoons, 7 opossums, 1 skunk and other wild animals discovered in Illinois woman’s home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Conservation Police discovered many wild animals inside a home. Officials said a year-long investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday, August 30th revealed the animals, alive and dead. The home is located in Sandwich, Illinois, which is in Dekalb County. A 33-year-old woman […]
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
fox32chicago.com
Beagle bonanza: Chicago shelter rescues 36 beagles from Virginia breeding and testing facility
It's a beagle bonanza on LaSalle Street as dozens of rescued beagles arrived Friday morning. The beagles were taken from a facility in Virginia, and there were so many of them, they are being spread out across the country for adoption. Tracy Elliot with The Anti-Cruelty Society joined Good Day Chicago to talk about it.
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police issue warning for boaters, swimmers ahead of Labor Day weekend
Chicago police superintendent David Brown said officers will focus on beaches this weekend. Brown stressed this message to boaters: follow all marine laws.
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
