21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
9 Purrfect Movies About Big Cats to Watch After 'Beast': From 'Roar' to 'Bringing Up Baby'
A few years ago, a video started circulating online of a cougar stalking and chasing a guy for six whole minutes on a Utah hiking trail. It’s just a regular cougar, but it’s damned terrifying how absolutely tenacious the little guy is in pursuing its prey. Like all the other big cats, the thing is a natural-born killer, a hunter at heart. That’s why they tend to make such fascinating subjects of nature specials and fictional films alike.
'Indiana Jones 5': John Williams Debuts "Helena's Theme" at Hollywood Bowl
John Williams is a living legend. His scores have painted scenes in a new light, brought joy to so many of us through the films we love, and continue to show his talent as a composer. The 90 year-old has created iconic themes for Star Wars and Harry Potter and so many others but one of his most iconic works to date is the theme from Indiana Jones. And now, as we are gearing up to see the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones 5, from director James Mangold in 2023, we're also getting a bit of a look further into the film!
What Is Khazad-dûm? The Dwarven Kingdom in 'The Rings of Power' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from J.R.R. Tolkien's writing and The Rings of Power.Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy fulfilled nearly every expectation that fans of J.R.R. Tolkien had for an adaptation, but the same could not be said of The Hobbit films. Turning a simple children’s story into an epic trilogy packed with unnecessary subplots was very disappointing for those that were looking for a more straightforward adaptation. Among the issues with The Hobbit films was that the individual Dwarves were not very well fleshed out as characters. Outside of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), it was hard to distinguish one Dwarf from another.
'Trick 'R Treat' to Get Theatrical Release for the First Time
When genre fans think of classic horror films, we often go straight to John Carpenter’s Halloween or James Whale’s The Bride of Frankenstein. However, there have been a lot of modern-day classics that rarely ever get their time in the genre spotlight. One of those films is Michael Dougherty’s 2007 anthology Trick ‘r Treat. It's a film that has reached cult classic status since then, but it never received a theatrical release. Thankfully that’s about to change as Trick ‘r Treat is coming to theaters for the first time ever thanks to Regal Cinemas.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Includes 'Get Out,' 'A Quiet Place,' 'Happy Death Day,' and More
It’s officially September which means that horror fans can finally start celebrating Halloween publicly. One of the most exciting parts of this haunting season is seeing all the networks and streamers release their Halloween schedules. This includes the popular channel Freeform whose 2022 schedule has just risen from the dead.
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
'Ms. Marvel': All the End Credits Bangers From Season 1
Disney+’s Ms. Marvel may have been hit or miss for viewers, but it truly included some bops, especially in its end credits scenes. So we’ve duly compiled a list of all the songs that graced the end credits of Ms. Marvel. The first season of the MCU show revolved around Kamala (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who unlocks powers thanks to a family heirloom, that allows her to live her dream of being a superhero. While the series is chockfull of music from all corners of South Asia, the end credits tracks tended to tie into the general theme of the episode or the show for the most part.
Movies Like 'The Big Lebowski' For More Laid-Back Action Comedy, Man
The Big Lebowski is one of the Coen brothers' most unique films. Jeff Bridges plays something other than a grizzled action hero, the soundtrack is phenomenal as a standalone mixtape, and the meandering dreamy plot puts this in a category above stoner comedy, though it does frame itself as such. The film also pulls out all the stops with casting, featuring stars like John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If you already know you like The Big Lebowski, then you are sure to like some of these other irreverent action comedies:
'Dead For a Dollar' Trailer Pits Christoph Waltz Against Willem Dafoe
As western movie fans start the countdown for the Dead For a Dollar premiere at the end of this month, Quiver Distribution decided to ease the wait by releasing a trailer to tease what we can expect to see when the time comes to go check it out in theaters. The story centers around a bounty hunter who happens upon a nemesis he put in prison years before, as well as a new bounty that challenges him in unexpected ways.
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
'The Rings of Power's Stranger Explained: Who Is the Mystery Meteor Man?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power.Long have we waited for our ships to dock at the Gray Havens once more, but now our return to Middle-Earth has finally happened. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here bringing back that feeling of wonder when seeing all sort of strange folk and unusual beings that only J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium could create. And right off the bat, in the end of the very first episode, we get our first (and perhaps biggest) mystery of the season: who is the man inside the meteor that fell from the sky?
‘The Rings of Power’ Reviews Delayed on Prime Video to Combat Review-Bombing From Trolls
Don't try to review The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime's site yet. There's a 72-hour delay in place that is making that a bit hard. But don't worry, this delay is also a good thing. News broke that Amazon Prime Video quietly introduced a delay to try and stop bad faith reactions to their programming and are weeding out those reviews that are simply "review-bombing" to give a more authentic rating scale for their programs.
