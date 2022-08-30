SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football rankings, Week 2: Rocky Mountain remains in top spot

Each week, SBLive Idaho will update its all-classification top-10 high school football rankings.

Here is the Week 2 list compiled by SBLive Idaho correspondent Brandon Walton:

1. ROCKY MOUNTAIN (2-0)

Last week : Defeated Coeur d'Alene, 30-7.

This week : Travels to No. 5 Mountain View for annual “Battle of the Mountains.”

Troy Wilkey had a big day (defensive TD, special-teams TD) as the Grizzlies held an opposing team to seven points or fewer in back-to-back games to start 2022.

2. MERIDIAN (2-0)

Last week : Defeated No. 5 Mountain View, 13-7.

This week : Bye.

For the second consecutive week, the Warriors held an opponent to under 220 yards of total offense en route to just the third 2-0 start in the past 15 years.

3. RIGBY (2-0)

Last week : Defeated Sky View (UT), 27-8.

This week : Travels to American Fork (UT), which is 3-0.

The Trojans beat the Bobcats in back-to-back years, thanks to the arm of first-year quarterback Luke Flowers, who threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes.

4. HIGHLAND (0-1)

Last week : Lost to Lehi (UT), 42-7.

This week : Travels to 4A No. 6 Skyline.

The Nick Sorrell era begins with five three-and-outs and three turnovers to the reigning Class 5A Utah state champion.

5. MOUNTAIN VIEW (0-1)

Last week : Lost to No. 2 Meridian, 13-7.

This week : Hosts No. 1 Rocky Mountain in annual "Battle of Mountains."

Lone touchdown against Meridian came on an 18-yard fumble return as they’ve now scored just 13 points in past two games, dating back to last season.

6. SKYLINE (0-1)

Last week : Lost to Stansbury (UT), 68-42.

This week : Hosts No. 4 Highland.

Oregon commit Kenyon Sadiq had a 76-yard touchdown reception and took a kickoff 85 yards to the house, but Grizzlies gave up 676 yards of total offense in loss.

7. SANDPOINT (0-1)

Last week : Lost to Alta (UT), 16-15.

This week : Travels to Coeur d'Alene.

Windy conditions and 12 penalties for 132 yards were just one too many things for the Bulldogs to overcome in the loss to 5A Utah program.

8. POCATELLO (0-1)

Last week : Lost to Morgan (UT), 35-7.

This week : Travels to Ridgevue.

Without starting quarterback Dre Contreras (leg), the Thunder gave up 28 unanswered points while enduring special-teams miscues (missed FG, punt blocked).

9. BLACKFOOT (1-0)

Last week : Defeated Emmett. 49-32.

This week : Travels to Madison.

Receiving duo of Javonte King (13 catches, 131 yards, five TDs) and Deegan Hale (eight catches, 180 yards goes off in high-scoring victory over 4A SIC champion Emmett.

10. BORAH (2-0)

Last week : Defeated Timberline, 41-0.

This week : Travels to Nampa.

Halfback Parker Rushton rushed for all 179 yards in the first half as the upstart Lions are 2-0 for the first time in four years.