WJFW-TV
RHS to hold open swim and fitness center for the community again
RHINELADNER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander announced that free open swim and open fitness community center times will be available to the community again during the school year. All members of the community are welcome to enjoy family time and swim laps in the Heck Family Community Pool...
WJFW-TV
Forest County Potawatomi Community Center celebrates one year of serving the area
"I love my job," said Mark Daniels Jr. Mark Daniels Jr. has been with the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center since it opened nearly one year ago. He is happy to give back to his community through his passion for boxing and helping people achieve their physical goals like patron Marissa Glinski.
WJFW-TV
Crandon School District feeling relieved after filling all full-time teaching positions
CRANDON- Barbara Augustine looks forward to going to school, but not as a student. Augustine works as a second grade teacher at Crandon Elementary School. She started the position three years ago. “When I started my career as a teacher, I was looking around and I heard Crandon was a...
WJFW-TV
Historic library in Wabeno upgrades from Dewey Decimal System
WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - "The only thing that is not original to the building is three bookcases, everything else is original," said Cindi. "Wabeno is known by their library along with their railroad and other things, people stop in every summer and fall to check the library because they think it is so neat," she said.
WJFW-TV
Brantwood business owner develops field to revitalize pollinator population
BRANTWOOD, Wis. (WJFW)- Pollinators are required for agriculture which is vital to Wisconsin. The state is home to 14-point-2 million acres dedicated to the industry. However, there has been a decline in pollinators not only in Wisconsin, but throughout the entire country. Buried deep within Wisconsin's Northwoods Region is a...
WJFW-TV
10 baby snapping turtles brought in to the Northwoods Wildlife Center
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - 10 baby snapping turtles were recently brought in to the Northwoods Wildlife Center in Minocqua. As well as the turtles, 41 unhatched eggs were brought to them as well. On the Northwoods Wildlife Center's Facebook page, they said that an excavator accidentally dug them up, before bringing...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Swimming Dominates Again
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school swimming and diving season is in full force here in northern Wisconsin. It was an absolute dominant performance from Rhinelander. They ended up winning this big by an official score of 120-50, winning every event, sweeping the meet. Some of the top performers for the...
WJFW-TV
Merrill orchard is kicking off its harvest season
A Northwoods orchard is preparing for its busiest season of the year. Helene's Hilltop Orchard in Merrill is kicking off its harvest season with its "Fall preview weekend" on Saturday. This weekend they will have its outdoor wine bar open with the orchards honey crisp wine, picked apples for sale,...
WJFW-TV
wearegreenbay.com
Family offering reward for heirloom lost in northern Wisconsin
BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is looking for information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring...
WJFW-TV
Caring for automobiles during Labor Day weekend travels
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With the holiday weekend ahead, many drivers will be hitting the roads of our beautiful Northwoods. Its a good time of year to hit any last minute summer spots on your bucket list while the weather still allows it. That said, its important to take good care of your car in the process.
WJFW-TV
Groceries taken home for crash victim by a first responder
MERRILL (WJFW) - After responding to the scene of a car accident on Wednesday, Firefighter/Paramedic John Kraegenbrink, helped out a the victim in more ways than one. One of the drivers involved had to be taken to the hospital, so Kraegenbrink took their groceries home for them to prevent them from spoiling.
WSAW
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about another scam targeting seniors, involving calls from people pretending to be from Medicare looking for personal information. They recommend knowing some signs that can help identify these fraudulent calls. First, Medicare doesn’t make unsolicited calls. Another telltale sign...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Tennis Sweeps Phillips 7-0
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander's girls tennis team hosted Phillips today and if you blinked, you missed it. The Hodags won that match 7-0 and did it in quick and impressive fashion. The girls swept early to get the doubles point, with the number one team of Paige Oleinik and Taylor...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple agencies help arrest northern Wisconsin man for making threats involving firearms
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different sheriff’s offices in northern Wisconsin, along with other local agencies, assisted in arresting a man from Lake Tomahawk. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:50 p.m., a State Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Lake Tomahawk. The warrant was for 76-year-old Douglas Crow.
WJFW-TV
DC Everest Defeats Appleton West
WESTON, Wisc (WJFW)– D.C. Everest hosted Appleton West Friday night in Weston, WI. Appleton West and D.C. Everest both came into the game 1-1. D.C. Everest's running game, specifically Blake Bangston, proved to be too much for Appleton West, and D.C. Everest won this game 44-22. DC Everest faces...
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
WSAW
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Wausau. Wausau Police say the vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident. The vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street. The bicyclist was headed west down a hill on the north sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection of Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the road and struck the middle of the vehicle.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Remains Undefeated After Weather Delay Win
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomahawk has had a Cinderella-like start to their season, upsetting Rhinelander in Week 1 and beating Lakeland Union for the first time since 2003 in Week 2. Now, Cinderella is still dancing as they beat Northland Pines 21-3 after a weather delay forced the game to...
WJFW-TV
Fans return to World Championships Off-Road Racing
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Its one of the biggest weekends of the year for Forest County. Labor Day weekend marks the 53rd annual World Championships Off-Road Racing. Tens of thousands of people come to the international raceway every year, and this year is no different. Jax Zizzo was at the races today for the first time and was excited to soak up the atmosphere of each day at the track.
