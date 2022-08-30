Read full article on original website
Four Best Greenhouse Plastics
Greenhouses covered with glass can be beautiful. But for the DIY gardener, greenhouse plastic is a more practical option. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
yankodesign.com
These prefab tiny homes are 3D printed using recycled plastic
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! And one of the newbies in the tiny home market is Azure. The Los Angeles-based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab tiny homes!
Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors
Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart
Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: Do's and Don'ts of Dollar Store ShoppingMore: This Credit...
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Actual Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
CNET
You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
How To Grow an Avocado Tree
Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
How To Properly Clean Your Couch Cushions
Couch cushions have a habit of sucking up lost items. Next time you're scanning the room for your missing phone, make sure to dig through the sofa. Who knows what else you may uncover in the search: a missing pencil, dusty AirPods, or, like one California woman, $36,000 in cash forgotten by the previous owner (via ABC 7 News). Though encountering a stack of bills is admittedly unlikely, you'll definitely be rewarded with a handful of year-old crumbs or crumpled-up receipts. Couches, despite being one of the most trafficked areas in our homes, are one of those things you should be cleaning but, if we're being honest, probably aren't. Reporting on a study commissioned by Furniture Village, House Beautiful claimed that our at home sofas have an average lifespan of 11 years, witnessing "couples kiss 2,105 times, families sit down to watch 3,135 films, and 2,299 hours –- which equals to almost 96 days — of phone conversations." With all this time spent on our couch cushions, it's important that we keep them clean (and free of loose change).
Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
How to clean your refrigerator in 6 easy steps, according to experts
Fridge in need of a deep clean? We spoke to experts to figure out exactly what you need to do — and buy — to clean your fridge from top to bottom, and inside and out.
komando.com
10 things that are illegal to throw away — How to safely dispose of them instead
We’ve long been conditioned to separate our recyclables from regular trash and sort plastics, paper, and more. But some items don’t belong in your recycle bin or your trashcan. We reported on a recent recall of an air freshener from a well-known brand sold at Walmart that involved...
Why Do Farms Put Car Tires on Big White Tarps?
There are an endless number of uses for old car tires. This includes farms placing them on huge grass storage piles for the year-round feeding of cows. The post Why Do Farms Put Car Tires on Big White Tarps? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why the TikTok “Product Overload” Trend Is So Dangerous
Cleaning our homes has always been a private activity. Immediate family and pets comprise the audience, and let’s face it, that crowd’s not giving us the feedback we need. There’s the satisfaction of a job well done, but come on. It’s nice to get some external validation.
What to Watch: The Next Supply Crisis
Whether it’s too little or too much — it’s the supply chain that’s to blame. Last fall, COVID-19 backups and dislocations made it hard for many retailers to get goods into their stores, whether they were stuck waiting for a cargo ship to dock or locked up in a factory that temporarily shut its doors.
